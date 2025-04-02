Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 4

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Last night the Hawks took a 2-1 series lead over the Prince George Cougars via a 6-3 win in Game 3. Alex Weiermair netted his first career WHL hat trick to lead the way offensively. Tyson Jugnauth continued his hot play in the series with another four-point evening. Portland will aim to take a two-game advantage when the action in Game 4 gets started at 7:00 P.M. at the VMC.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2 - (GAME 4)

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (6) at Prince George (7) OT

Game 2 - Portland (5) at Prince George (2)

Game 3 - Prince George (3) at Portland (6)

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 2 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 - @PG - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Monday, April 7 - @PG - 7:00 p.m.

*If Necessary

Defended home ice

After leaving Prince George with a well-deserved road split, the Winterhawks returned to the friendly confines of the VMC. As they did in Games 1 and 2 at the CN Centre, Portland scored first. Alex Weiermair's first of three goals came after Cougars' netminder Josh Ravensbergen misplayed a puck behind the net. He scored his second via a perfect dish from captain Kyle Chyzowski on the power play, and to cap off his hat trick, the Los Angeles, California, native chipped the puck high over Ravensbergen on a power-play rush.

Carter Sotheran provided a spark from the blue line with his pair of goals, including the eventual game-winner with 9:52 remaining in the second period. Tyson Jugnauth did Tyson Jugnauth things all night. His seven shots were a game high, and for the second game in a row, the Seattle Kraken prospect finished the evening with four points. After an official stat correction, Jugnauth will be tied for second in playoff league scoring with nine points through his first three games.

2006-born rookie forward Carsyn Dyck picked up his first WHL postseason point when he helped set up Jugnauth's goal 3:42 into the middle frame.

Keep in mind, three-on-three overtime goes away in the postseason. If the game is tied after 60 minutes, just like Game 1, the two teams will take a 15-minute intermission break and return for continuous five-on-five overtime hockey until a winner is decided.

Lastly, line combinations are not required during playoffs, so only starters and scratches will be provided.

WHL Western Conference All Stars

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday the 2024-2025 Conference All-Star teams, naming Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Read more here!

Red Out the VMC

