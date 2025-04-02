Winterhawks Win 6-3 over Cougars in Game 3

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The 2025 WHL Playoffs returned to the Rose City on Tuesday for Game 3 with the No. 4 seed Prince George Cougars and No. 5 Portland Winterhawks, each having won a game in the series. Alex Weiermair's hat trick, Carter Sotheran's pair of goals, and Ondøej Štìbeták 25 saves led the way in Portland's 6-3 win on Tuesday. The Winterhawks now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Round 1, Game 3: Prince George (3) vs. Portland (6)

SOG: PG (28) - POR (45)

PP: PG (0/3) - POR (2/6)

Saves: Ravensbergen (39/45) - Štìbeták (25/28)

SCORING:

POR - Alex Weiermair (2) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran

POR - Alex Weiermair (3) from Kyle Chyzowski and Ryan Miller (power play)

PG - Bauer Dumanski (2) from Riley Heidt

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (2) from Carsyn Dyck

PG - Jett Lajoie (1) from Aiden Foster

POR - Carter Sotheran (2) from Tyson Jugnauth and Reed Brown

POR - Carter Sotheran (3) from Hudson Darby and Joel Plante

PG - Lee Shurgot (1) from Riley Heidt and Terik Parascak

POR - Alex Weiermair (4) from Kyle Chyzowski and Ryder Thompson

GAME SUMMARY:

As they did in the first two games, Portland opened the scoring. Tyson Jugnauth, coming off a four-point Game 2, fired a puck into the Prince George zone. Josh Ravensbergen attempted to play the puck behind his net but couldn't stop it from getting around to a waiting Alex Weiermair on the boards. The 19-year-old from Los Angeles promptly wired a shot home before the 18-year-old could get back into position.

Weiermair's second goal of the game came via the red-hot Portland power play. Entering Game 3, the Winterhawks were 3-for-9 on the man advantage. With Jett Lajoie in the box for high-sticking off a faceoff, Kyle Chyzowski found Weiermair alone in a soft area of the ice. The 6-foot-1 winger picked his spot on Ravensbergen perfectly to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage.

Prince George got a goal back in the final minute of the opening period when Bauer Dumanski squeaked a shot through on the short side of Ondøej Štìbeták.

The Winterhawks continued the trend of scoring in every period in the series when Jugnauth beat Ravensbergen on a shot from the circles. Less than a minute later, Lajoie capitalized on a Štìbeták turnover behind the net to get the Cougars back within a goal.

Jugnauth showcased his offensive prowess is a force to be reckoned with any time the play is in the Cougars zone. From the corner, he spotted his defensive partner, Carter Sotheran, just inside the blue line. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect took a stride before shooting. Ravensbergen got a piece of it, but not enough, as the puck slowly crossed the goal line. As Weiermair did in the first period, Sotheran added his second marker in the middle frame. Hudson Darby picked up his first point of the series with the primary assist.

In the final 20 minutes, the Cougars crawled back within two when Riley Heidt's shot generated a rebound for Lee Shurgot's first goal of the playoffs.

Heidt's night came to an end early when he was assessed a five-minute major for cross checking. Weiermair converted on the power play to complete his first career WHL hat trick.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks and Prince George Cougars are right back at the VMC tomorrow at 7:00 P.M. for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is also in the Rose City and starts at 7:00 P.M on Friday.

