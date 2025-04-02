Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 4 at Swift Current Broncos
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Broncos: The Tigers and Swift Current Broncos faced off four times during the regular season. The teams split the season series with two wins each. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the way for the Tigers with six points (3G, 3A) in four games.
2024-25 Season Series:
Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)
Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)
Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
Medicine Hat Tigers Swift Current Broncos
47-17-3-1
Central Division - 1st
Eastern Conference - 1st
Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th
Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd
35-30-1-2
East Division - 3rd
Eastern Conference - 8th
Home - 21-12-1-0 - 12th
Away - 14-18-0-2 - 15th
Round 1 - Tigers Lead 2-1
Game 1 - Swift Current 0 @ Medicine Hat 4
Game 2 - Swift Current 3 @ Medicine Hat 6
Game 3 - Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 5
Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Wednesday, April 2 (7:00 PM)
Game 5 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 4 (7:00 PM)*
Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Sunday, April 6 (5:00 PM)*
Game 7 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 8 (7:00 PM)*
*If necessary.
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Swift Current Broncos 5-4 in Game 3 at Co-op Place. The Tigers were led by Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 2A) with three points. Bryce Pickford, Hunter St. Martin and Josh Van Mulligen also scored for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin got the start in net making 7 saves on 11 shots. Jordan Switzer came on in relief and stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (6) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (2)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (10) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.933)
Points - Gavin McKenna (11) GAA - Jordan Switzer (1.99)
PIMs - Ryder Ritchie (10) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Plus/Minus - 4 Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Playoffs):
Power Play: 4 - 12 - 33.3%
Penalty Kill: 12 - 13 - 92.3%
League Top 10s (Playoffs):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 11 (1st)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (1st)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (Tied 3rd)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 10 (1st)
Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 3 (1st)
Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 5th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 1st)
Power Play Assists Liam Ruck - 2 (Tied 4th)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 1st)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 1st)
First Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (1st)
First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 2nd)
Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 3rd)
Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +4 (Tied 7th)
Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +4 (Tied 7th)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +4 (Tied 7th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +4 (Tied 7th)
Penalty Minutes Ryder Ritchie - 10 (Tied 2nd)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 4th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.83 (6th)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 1 (Tied 1st)
Roaring Runs (Playoffs):
Player Name Streak
Gavin McKenna 3 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Oasiz Wiesblatt 3 Game Point Streak - 9 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Oasiz Wiesblatt 3 Game Goal Streak - 6 Goals
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Gavin McKenna 3 Game Assist Streak - 10 Assists
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
47-17-3-1
Central Div. - 1st
Eastern Con. - 1st
Home (25-7-2-0)
Away (22-10-1-1)
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)
Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)
Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)
Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)
Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)
Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)
Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards
20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt
19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii
18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo
17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer
16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win @ Swift Current - Wed. Apr 2 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Calgary 5-2 Win Vs Swift Current - Fri. Apr 4 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Swift Current 4-0 Win @ Swift Current - Sun. Apr 6* 5:00 PM (MST)
Vs Swift Current 6-3 Win Vs Swift Current - Tues. Apr 8* 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Swift Current 5-4 Loss
* If necessary
