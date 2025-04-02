Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 4 at Swift Current Broncos

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Broncos: The Tigers and Swift Current Broncos faced off four times during the regular season. The teams split the season series with two wins each. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the way for the Tigers with six points (3G, 3A) in four games.

2024-25 Season Series:

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Tigers Swift Current Broncos

47-17-3-1

Central Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th

Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd

35-30-1-2

East Division - 3rd

Eastern Conference - 8th

Home - 21-12-1-0 - 12th

Away - 14-18-0-2 - 15th

Round 1 - Tigers Lead 2-1

Game 1 - Swift Current 0 @ Medicine Hat 4

Game 2 - Swift Current 3 @ Medicine Hat 6

Game 3 - Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 5

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Wednesday, April 2 (7:00 PM)

Game 5 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 4 (7:00 PM)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Sunday, April 6 (5:00 PM)*

Game 7 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 8 (7:00 PM)*

*If necessary.

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Swift Current Broncos 5-4 in Game 3 at Co-op Place. The Tigers were led by Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 2A) with three points. Bryce Pickford, Hunter St. Martin and Josh Van Mulligen also scored for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin got the start in net making 7 saves on 11 shots. Jordan Switzer came on in relief and stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (6) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (10) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.933)

Points - Gavin McKenna (11) GAA - Jordan Switzer (1.99)

PIMs - Ryder Ritchie (10) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - 4 Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Power Play: 4 - 12 - 33.3%

Penalty Kill: 12 - 13 - 92.3%

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 11 (1st)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (1st)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (Tied 3rd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 10 (1st)

Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 3 (1st)

Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 1st)

Power Play Assists Liam Ruck - 2 (Tied 4th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 1st)

First Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (1st)

First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 3rd)

Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +4 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +4 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +4 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +4 (Tied 7th)

Penalty Minutes Ryder Ritchie - 10 (Tied 2nd)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 4th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.83 (6th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 1 (Tied 1st)

Roaring Runs (Playoffs):

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 3 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 3 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 3 Game Goal Streak - 6 Goals

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Gavin McKenna 3 Game Assist Streak - 10 Assists

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

47-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (25-7-2-0)

Away (22-10-1-1)

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)

Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)

Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win @ Swift Current - Wed. Apr 2 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Calgary 5-2 Win Vs Swift Current - Fri. Apr 4 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Swift Current 4-0 Win @ Swift Current - Sun. Apr 6* 5:00 PM (MST)

Vs Swift Current 6-3 Win Vs Swift Current - Tues. Apr 8* 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Swift Current 5-4 Loss

* If necessary

