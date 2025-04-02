Broncos Look to Tie First Round Series at Home against Medicine Hat

Swift Current, SK - After a capacity crowd and a bounce-back win to make the Eastern Conference Quarter-Final even more interesting Tuesday night, the Swift Current Broncos (1-2) will look for a home at home series to be split come Game 5 as they host the Medicine Hat Tigers (2-1) in Game 4 Wednesday night from InnovationPlex.

Carlin Dezainde lead the way with a hat-trick while Connor Dale picked up the eventual game winner with 3:50 left in regulation to give the Broncos a shot at tying the series tonight. They also finally were able to solve the Tigers penalty kill going 1/4 and winning the face-off battle for the first time in the series going 37 of 60 on draws at home.

Tonight will be another seeded 50/50 draw as the pot rose to almost $40,000 as well there will 2500 hand clappers available for patrons during the game to make as much noise as possible. There will be Hockey Happy Hour specials and more from 6-7.

2025 WHL Record: 1-2-0-0 Home: 1-0-0-0 Away: 0-2-0

2024-25 Regular Season Record: 35-30-1-2 Home: 21-12-1-0 Away: 14-18-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 18-14-1-1 Home: 9-5-1-0 Away: 9-9-0-1

LAST GAME 5-4 W vs Tigers: Carlin Dezainde had a natural hat-trick and Connor Dale scored the game winner with 3:50 left in regulation as the Broncos took Game 3 by 5-4 mark.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Swift Current Broncos finished the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season in 4th Place in the East Division with a 35-30-1-2 record. The Broncos longest winning streak was five games while their longest losing streak was also five games.

VS. MEDICINE HAT: The Broncos and Tigers this season were dead even in wins with both gathering two during the regular season. Swift Current picked up the final win of the season against Medicine Hat, March 7 at Co-op Place in a 5-3 triumph with Luke Mistelbacher scoring a natural hat-trick in the third period to lead the comeback. He leads the Broncos in scoring against the Tigers with nine goals and two assists in all four games against Medicine Hat. Since the 1996-97 season Swift Current is 83-61-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. On the road against the Tigers, the Broncos are 33-39-3-2 (two ties).

When it comes to playoff match-ups between the Broncos and Tigers, they've met a number of times but haven't faced each other in the playoffs since 2014.

2014 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2009 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-3 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2006 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2004 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

1997 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1994 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 3-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1992 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1981 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Swift Current (Lethbridge) over Medicine Hat

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 4/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 MH) October 6/2023 - at Swift Current (8-7 OT MH)

January 3/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) November 14/2023 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

January 4/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH) November 29/2023 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

February 7/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-3 SC) December 29/2023 - at Medicine Hat (3-1 SC)

January 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH)

February 23/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

February 24/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-3 OT SC)

March 15/2024 - at Swift Current (8-4 SC)

March 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-2 MH)

