Jayden Kraus Named a Finalist for the WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Royals goaltender Jayden Kraus has been named a finalist for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for WHL Humanitarian of the Year.
Kraus partnered with the Victoria Royals Foundation to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). For every save Kraus made from November 1st onward, the Royals foundation pledged to donate $1 to CMHA. With 963 saves, and additional donations of $633.25, Kraus has raised $1596.25 for CMHA.
In addition to Jayden's fundraising, he attended the HEADSTRONG Youth Summit in Victoria, put on by CMHA BC to speak to high school students about the importance of mental health, and why he chose to raise money for CMHA BC.
