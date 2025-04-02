Blades Named Finalist for WHL Business Award for Third Consecutive Season

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Calgary, AB - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the 2024-25 WHL Business Award, presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

WHL Business Award - Eastern Conference Finalists

Edmonton Oil Kings

Lethbridge Hurricanes

Saskatoon Blades

WHL Business Award - Western Conference Finalists

Everett Silvertips

Portland Winterhawks

Spokane Chiefs

Saskatoon Blades

Finalists for the WHL Business Award in 2023-24, the Blades saw a third consecutive season of merchandise sales growth. Fan experience upgrades included a premium 30-person luxury space. The post-Christmas Teddy Bear Toss game drew 7,700 fans, while infamous $5 Night drove attendance, merchandise, and food and beverage sales. The Pokecheck Learns Series raised awareness for diabetes, autism, and bullying, and Seniors Night served as a heartwarming evening with local 60-plus players taking to the ice during intermissions.

