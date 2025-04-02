Blades Named Finalist for WHL Business Award for Third Consecutive Season
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Calgary, AB - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the 2024-25 WHL Business Award, presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.
Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.
WHL Business Award - Eastern Conference Finalists
Edmonton Oil Kings
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Saskatoon Blades
WHL Business Award - Western Conference Finalists
Everett Silvertips
Portland Winterhawks
Spokane Chiefs
Saskatoon Blades
Finalists for the WHL Business Award in 2023-24, the Blades saw a third consecutive season of merchandise sales growth. Fan experience upgrades included a premium 30-person luxury space. The post-Christmas Teddy Bear Toss game drew 7,700 fans, while infamous $5 Night drove attendance, merchandise, and food and beverage sales. The Pokecheck Learns Series raised awareness for diabetes, autism, and bullying, and Seniors Night served as a heartwarming evening with local 60-plus players taking to the ice during intermissions.
