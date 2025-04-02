WHL Announces Finalists for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League has announced the 2024-25 conference nominees for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy.

The prestigious award is presented annually to the WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

WHL General Managers vote on the league's major awards. This represents a return to the WHL conference awards format, rather than divisional, for the first time since 2019-20.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

WHL Humanitarian of the Year Nominees

Eastern Conference- Evan Gardner (Fort St. John, B.C.)- Saskatoon Blades

Eastern Conference- Max Hildebrand (Martensville, Sask.)- Prince Albert Raiders

Eastern Conference- Shane Smith (Cessford, Alta.)- Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference- Riley Heidt (Saskatoon, Sask.)- Prince George Cougars

Western Conference- Jayden Kraus (Prince Albert, Sask.)- Victoria Royals

Western Conference- Kyle McDonough (Langdon, Alta.)- Portland Winterhawks

WHL Humanitarian of the Year Finalist Biographies

Goaltender Evan Gardner (Saskatoon Blades)

Evan Gardner has earned a second consecutive nomination for WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

The 19-year-old, who lives with type-1 diabetes, has continued his advocacy work in the Bridge City while launching initiatives that will directly impact young people living with the disease. Gardner shared his story through the Blades' PokeCheck Learns: Diabetes Awareness Game on November 29, 2024. He also designed a specialty goalie mask covered in logos and personal touches related to diabetes and autism. The has been auctioned off for $4,650, with the money going towards Diabetes Canada's Camp Kornder in nearby Christopher Lake, Sask. The program gives kids living with diabetes a chance to enjoy a traditional camp experience in a medically accommodating environment while helping them gain independence in managing their condition in a supportive place.

Additionally, Gardner arrived in Saskatoon early to help out with the Blades' minor hockey camps. The Blades have applauded the netminder for logging some of the highest hours on the team at various community events, particularly minor hockey practices.

Fresh off of signing his first NHL contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blades feel Gardner has sparked passion in a new generation of hockey players and inspired many to know they can overcome any roadblock to find a place on the ice.

Goaltender Max Hildebrand (Prince Albert Raiders)

Veteran goaltender Max Hildebrand has enjoyed an impactful season on and off the ice with his first nomination for WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

The 20-year-old from Martensville, Sask. has become a familiar face in the community through countless hours spent volunteering his time. Early in the season, Hildebrand visited the Victoria Hospital pediatric ward to meet with young patients. He joined the Carlton Comprehensive High School's Indigenous Day in October of 2024, where he shared in the learning of local Indigenous traditions and culture by listening to stories from elders and making his own Bannock over a fire. In March of 2025, Hildebrand also donated 34 pairs of shoes to kids in need at Princess Margaret School (K -8).

Around the rink, Hildebrand was the first player to raise his hand to make deliveries to the Prince Albert Food Bank and Mont St. Joseph home after successful donation drives and also helped unload a truckful of pet food and toys at the Prince Albert SPCA after the Pack the Pickup Game on January 17, 2025.

The WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team member has also participated in several school visits, minor hockey practices and joined floor hockey practices with the Prince Albert Wolfpack, the city's Special Olympics Team.

The Raiders believe Hildebrand has exemplified leadership and made a keen impact over his four seasons in HockeyTown North.

Forward Shane Smith (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Twenty-year-old Shane Smith is a WHL Humanitarian of the Year finalist for the second season in a row.

After being acquired by the Hurricanes in October of 2025, Smith dove into a variety of causes, including one that hits very close to home.

The Cessford, Alta. product founded the Shane Scores for Maia campaign, a season-long initiative that sees Smith donate $25 for every point earned to the Canadian cytomegalovirus (CMV) Foundation in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with congenital CMV when she was born. Smith hopes to raise awareness for the virus, which is very common and even asymptomatic in adults but can have lifelong impacts on newborns who've been infected. At time of writing, Smith has 32 points (13G-19A) in 62 regular season and playoff games with the Hurricanes for a current total of $800. The Hurricanes will match Smith's total at the end of the season.

Smith also devoted over 75 hours of volunteer time throughout the regular season. This includes shifts at the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, minor hockey and ringette practices, community skates and school visits. He's also a mainstay on the outdoor rink with kids in his billet neighbourhood.

At the rink, Smith has worked closely with the Hurricanes chaplain to organize a chapel program and is credited with helping to shape the team's locker room culture.

The Hurricanes applaud Smith's consistent, heartfelt approach to making a difference in his community as a true ambassador of the sport.

Forward Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars)

Twenty-year-old Riley Heidt has established himself as the top scorer in Prince George's history, but the team believes his off-ice work is just as impactful as the team Captain earns his first WHL Humanitarian of the Year nomination.

While the Cougars have focused on big issues like Cougars Fight Cancer, Heidt has brought a new depth of understanding through personal connections- particularly young fans Nixon and Mavrik, who are currently battling cancer. Heidt has gone above and beyond to create unforgettable moments for the youngsters, including warmup visits, post-game mini sticks and an emotional puck drop ceremony at centre ice on March 1, 2025. When Heidt heard about Mavrik's diagnosis earlier in the season, he sent him a heartfelt video, which Mavrik's dad described as the first time his son had smiled and laughed in months.

Heidt also plays a leading role in the Spirit of Healthy Kids program, which sees Cougars players visit local elementary schools to talk to students about the importance of reading and physical activity.

The Cougars commend Heidt's sportsmanship and humanity as key factors in what's made him a community leader throughout his five seasons in the Northern Capital.

Goaltender Jayden Kraus (Victoria Royals)

2025 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Jayden Kraus is stopping pucks for a cause in 2024-25.

Inspired by his U18AAA Head Coach Tim Leonard's open and honest conversations about his mental health journey, Kraus founded the Saves for Mental Health initiative, which saw the Royals donate a dollar for every save Kraus made from November 1, 2024, to the end of the regular season.

With 963 saves and additional donations coming in, Kraus ended up raising more than $1,000, which will fund local CMHA programs, including several that focus on helping individuals build mental health strategies, assisting new parents navigating the postpartum period and de-stigmatization amongst young people.

The 18-year-old says the conversations the campaign has sparked are just as important. Kraus hopes to de-stigmatize discussions around men's mental health and encourage sports organizations to ensure they have support systems in place for athletes who may be struggling. He shared his message at the Canadian Mental Health Association's 2025 HEADSTRONG Youth Summit, speaking to students in Grades 7 and 8 about showing support in social circles and becoming the strongest, healthiest version of themselves.

Forward Kyle McDonough (Portland Winterhawks)

Winterhawks sophomore Kyle McDonough has put in the hours to ensure fans around the Pacific Northwest know they have a place at the rink.

McDonough has forged a deep bond with DSP Connections, an Oregon group that supports children and adults living with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities. His aunt lives with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and McDonough has spent much of his life advocating and caring for her. The 18-year-old has been recognized for bringing a compassionate and patient touch to his volunteer work and being a cheery presence at community events on days off and personally connecting with fans after games. The partnership with DSP Connections has also seen the Winterhawks implement a sensory room at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and introduce free sensory kits.

McDonough has also participated in a team-high 18 community events throughout the season, including visits to the Boys and Girls Club- Portland, Tom's Tykes learn-to-skate sessions, elementary school trips, and writing pen-pal letters to underprivileged kids.

The Winterhawks believe McDonough's values have made an impact on all of those around him as he looks to make the rink, and the world around him, a more welcoming place.

