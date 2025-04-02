T-Birds Double up 'Tips in Game 3

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds overcame a two goal second period deficit and defeated the Everett Silvertips, 6-3, in Game Three of their first round playoff series Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Braeden Cootes and Nathan Pilling led the way with a goal and two assists each as the T-Birds take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup. The series continues Friday with Game Four in Kent at 7:05 p.m.

"When we got down 3-1, we knew we were doing some good things," explained head coach Matt O'Dette of the comeback. "We just stuck with it, slowly chipping away and we climbed our way back."

Seattle actually started the scoring with an early power play goal from Brayden Schuurman at 2:11 of the opening period, assisted by Cootes and Radim Mrtka. Everett tied it at 12:10 and the two teams went into the first intermission even.

The Silvertips used their power play to grab a two goal lead in the second. They went up at 3:56 while skating 4-on-5 then struck again at 7:59 while skating 5-on-3.

The Thunderbirds comeback started with a Pilling goal at 9:23. Cootes and Hayden Pakkala earned the assists. Seattle tied it on Ashton Cumby's goal at 15:21. "It's definitely nice to tie it up there after taking, kind of a dumb penalty," said Cumby of his goal. "Really nice to rebound from that, not focusing on it (the penalty), and bounce back from it. Really nice to tie it up and help the boys get a win there." Schuurman and Coster Dunn assisted on the tying goal.

The go ahead goal came from Cootes less than two minutes later, with Pilling and Mrtka each earning assists. The T-Birds pulled away with two third period goals, one from Antonio Martorana, assisted by Pilling, and the other from Simon Lovsin after an offensive zone faceoff win by Pakkala.

"They're a heck of a team," said O'Dette of Everett. "It's a battle of attrition over the course of a game, the course of the series. Both teams try to wear each other down. That's what a playoff series is. They're going to push back, we know that. We're just going to get ready for the next game."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

This was the T-Birds first home playoff game since Game Five of the 2023 WHL Championship Series, May 19th, 2023.

Earlier in the day goalie Scott Ratzlaff was named a WHL Western Conference First Team All-Star. Last season he was a second team selection. Ratzlaff is now a finalist for the Del Wilson Award, given annually to the goalie deemed to be the best at the position during the WHL season. Ratzlaff's predecessor, Thomas Milic, won the award in 2022-23.

The Thunderbirds are now 4-1-1 in playoff games played on April Fool's Day and have won three in a row.

