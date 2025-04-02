Americans on the brink of elimination after 3-1 loss in Game Three to Victoria

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans had their best game of their playoff series against the Victoria Royals Tuesday night, but didn't get rewarded for it in a 3-1 loss at the Toyota Center. Their season now hangs in the balance as they trail the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Tri-City came out of the gates hard, throwing their weight around in the opening shifts of the game to set the physical tone.

The first period ended with neither team able to find the back of the net, and Victoria leading 14-6 on the shot clock.

Nearing the halfway mark of the second period Victoria opened the scoring. Wyatt Danyleyko fed the puck from the left circle toward the slot and the pass deflected over to the right faceoff circle.

Seth Fryer pinched in from the point and let a slap shot go, beating a screened Lukas Matecha 9:30 into the period.

Tri-City responded quickly to the goal, capitalizing on a turnover by Victoria. The Royals tried to pass the puck across their own zone on the breakout, but the passed missed the mark.

Jake Sloan gathered it and quickly worked it across the ice toward the left wing where Brandon Whynott was heading. Whynott took the pass and snapped a shot past the blocker of Johnny Hicks from the left circle, tying the game just 2:01 after Victoria opened the scoring.

The second period ended with the game tied at one and the shots 29-17 Royals.

Tri-City went to their fourth penalty kill of the game early in the third period when Sloan was called for hooking. During a scrambly sequence on the power play, Matecha lost his goal stick and couldn't pick it back up as the Royals continued to pressure.

The puck was worked around the Tri-City zone before sliding up to Justin Kipkie who wound up for a one timer, blasting a shot through the five hole of Matecha to restore Victoria's lead 6:11 into the third.

The Americans had a major opportunity to tie the game late in the period when Cole Reschny took a double minor for high sticking with 8:14 remaining in regulation.

Despite several shots on Hicks, the Royals laid their body on the line to block a plethora of shots by Tri-City during the four minutes, holding on to their 2-1 lead.

Matecha went to the bench for the extra attacker late in the game, and a bouncing puck got past the Tri-City defense at the Royals blue line, leading to Brandon Lisowsky hitting the empty net from the neutral zone, sealing the 3-1 victory.

The Americans now need a win in game four on Wednesday to extend their season, which would force a game five at the Toyota Center on Friday.

Announced attendance was 2,336.

