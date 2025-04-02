Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Four) - April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Royals

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

WHL Playoffs Game Four

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans put on a strong performance last night, but ultimately fell 3-1 in Game Three of their series against the Victoria Royals and now sit on the brink of elimination.

A scoreless first period had the Royals outshooting the Americans 14-6. Midway through the second period Seth Fryer opened the scoring for Victoria before Brandon Whynott answered back two minutes later to tie the game. The two teams went to their locker rooms tied at one through 40 minutes.

Victoria scored a power play goal early in the third period to regain the lead, and the Americans had a four-minute power play late in regulation, but couldn't take advantage before Brandon Lisowsky hit the empty net, sealing a 3-1 Royals win.

SCORING LEADERS (Playoffs)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Jake Sloan (1-1-2) Cole Reschny (3-3-6)

Brandon Whynott (1-1-2) Teydon Trembecky (1-4-5)

Max Curran (0-2-2) Brandon Lisowsky (3-1-4)

SPECIAL TEAMS (Series)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Power Play - 15.4% (2-for-13) Power Play - 27.3% (3-for-11)

Penalty Kill - 72.7% (8-for-11) Penalty Kill - 84.6% (11-for-13)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

