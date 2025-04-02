Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Four) - April 2, 2025
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Royals
Wednesday, April 2, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
WHL Playoffs Game Four
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans put on a strong performance last night, but ultimately fell 3-1 in Game Three of their series against the Victoria Royals and now sit on the brink of elimination.
A scoreless first period had the Royals outshooting the Americans 14-6. Midway through the second period Seth Fryer opened the scoring for Victoria before Brandon Whynott answered back two minutes later to tie the game. The two teams went to their locker rooms tied at one through 40 minutes.
Victoria scored a power play goal early in the third period to regain the lead, and the Americans had a four-minute power play late in regulation, but couldn't take advantage before Brandon Lisowsky hit the empty net, sealing a 3-1 Royals win.
SCORING LEADERS (Playoffs)
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Jake Sloan (1-1-2) Cole Reschny (3-3-6)
Brandon Whynott (1-1-2) Teydon Trembecky (1-4-5)
Max Curran (0-2-2) Brandon Lisowsky (3-1-4)
SPECIAL TEAMS (Series)
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Power Play - 15.4% (2-for-13) Power Play - 27.3% (3-for-11)
Penalty Kill - 72.7% (8-for-11) Penalty Kill - 84.6% (11-for-13)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Oil Kings Looking to Hold Home Ice with 2-1 Series Lead - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Four) - April 2, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Broncos Look to Tie First Round Series at Home against Medicine Hat - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Fall 6-3 to Winterhawks as Weiermair's Hat Trick Helps Extend Portland's Series Lead - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Take 3-0 Series Lead over Blades - Calgary Hitmen
- T-Birds Double up 'Tips in Game 3 - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Tigers Fall 5-4 to Swift Current in Game 3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Dale Plays the Hero as Broncos Counter Back Win Game 3 Win over Tigers - Swift Current Broncos
- Americans on the brink of elimination after 3-1 loss in Game Three to Victoria - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Win 6-3 over Cougars in Game 3 - Portland Winterhawks
- MacKenzie Late Goal Gives Oil Kings 2-1 Series Lead over Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Strong Start Not Enough as Blades Fall in Game 3 against Hitmen - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Four) - April 2, 2025
- Americans on the brink of elimination after 3-1 loss in Game Three to Victoria
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game 3) - April 1, 2025
- Americans Fall 5-2 In Victoria; Trail Series 2-0
- Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 2) - March 29, 2025