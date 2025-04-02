CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM Named for March 2025

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the March edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2024-25 regular season (only regular-season games from March were considered).

F - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

9G-14A, 23 PTS, +13 in 5 GP in March

For a fourth time this season, the most of any player in the CHL during the 2024-25 campaign, 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna of the No.3-ranked Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) has been named to the CHL Team of the Month. Despite playing in just five regular-season games in March, the 17-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, co-led the CHL in scoring with 23 points, having averaged a CHL-best 4.6 points per game during the month. During the Tigers' 7-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on March 15, McKenna established a new single-game career-high by tallying seven points (3G-4A), along with scoring his third hat-trick of 2024-25. McKenna ultimately capped off the 2024-25 regular season by riding a 40-game point streak, which ranks as the second-longest point streak in a single season in the CHL since 2000. The reigning CHL and WHL Rookie of the Year also finished the regular season with nine consecutive games with two or more points, having amassed 32 multi-point outings over his final 40 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Over the year, McKenna registered a CHL-best 88 assists this season, while his 129 points ranked third among all scorers across the Canadian Hockey League. In recognition of his stellar season, McKenna was named a 2024-25 WHL First Team All-Star from the Eastern Conference on Tuesday. Entering Wednesday, through three postseason games in 2025, McKenna leads all skaters in both the WHL and CHL with 11 points (1G-10A), having extended his active point streak to 43 straight games. Taken first overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the reigning WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year captured gold for Team Canada at both the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Earlier this season, at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, McKenna became the eighth youngest player to ever suit up for Team Canada at a World Juniors. Last season, following the 2023-24 campaign, McKenna was named a member of both the CHL's Third All-Star and All-Rookie Teams after he registered 97 points in 61 games as a 16-year-old.

F - Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

8G-15A, 23 PTS, +10 in 7 GP in March

Having shared the CHL scoring lead with 23 points in seven regular-season games last month, Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the No.10-ranked Windsor Spitfires (OHL) has been selected to the CHL Team of the Month for the first time in his career. Having registered a point in all seven of his appearances in March, the 18-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus, recorded six multi-point outings, including matching a single-game career-high with five points (0G-5A) against the Sarnia Sting in what was Protas' final contest of the 2024-25 regular season on March 20. In 61 regular-season games with the Spitfires, Protas amassed 124 points (50G-74A) this season, which ranked second in the OHL and was the fourth most in the CHL in 2024-25. By scoring 50 goals this season, Protas registered the eighth 50-goal season in Spitfires history, joining such names as Matthew Maggio (2022-23), Steve Ott (2000-01), and Ernie Godden (1980-81). The 18-year-old also became the highest goal-scoring import player in the Spitfires' franchise history. Since February 17, including postseason games, Protas has been one of the hottest skaters in the CHL - recording 13 multi-point games over his last 16 appearances and tallying a CHL-best 48 points (14G-34A) over that stretch. As of Wednesday, through three playoff games in 2025, Protas leads the OHL with eight assists and ranks tied for second among postseason scorers in the OHL with eight points (0G-8A). Drafted third overall by Windsor in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Protas was chosen in the third round (75th overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft last summer.

F - Cam Squires (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

6G-13A, 19 PTS, +11 in 10 GP in March

With a QMJHL-leading 19 points over 10 regular-season games in March, New Jersey Devils prospect Cam Squires of the Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL) is making his first appearance in the CHL Team of the Month. Over the last month, in his 10 regular-season contests, Squires was held off the scoresheet on just one occasion, registering six multi-point outings, including his second hat-trick of the season on March 22 against the Saint John Sea Dogs. With 13 assists in March, the 19-year-old from Charlottetown, P.E.I., led all QMJHL skaters in that department, and he closed out his 2024-25 regular season by scoring a goal in three straight games. By doing the latter, Squires reached the 100-goal plateau in his QMJHL career. He now sits at 103 goals, 142 assists, and 245 points in 255 career appearances in the regular season over his four-year career in the QMJHL. March has been a particularly good month historically for Squires, who has recorded 70 points in 46 career games during the month. As he closed out 2024-25, the Eagles forward also posted new single-season career highs in assists (51) and points (75) as he led his team in scoring for the second consecutive season. Entering Wednesday, Squires has tallied a pair of assists through three postseason games in the 2025 QMJL Playoffs. Drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Squires signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Devils back in July 2024. The 19-year-old was Cape Breton's second-round pick, 22nd overall, in the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft. He was named QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

D - Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

6G-12A, 18 PTS, +12 in 10 GP in March

Following a month where he led all defencemen in the CHL with 18 points in 10 regular-season games, San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson of the No.2-ranked London Knights (OHL) has been named to the CHL Team of the Month for the second time during the 2024-25 season. Having registered a point in nine of his 10 appearances to close out the regular season, the 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., collected six multi-point outings, including a trio of three-point contests on March 5 (1G-2A @ Brantford), March 11 (2G-1A @ Guelph), and March 21 (2G-1A vs. Windsor). Following his strong month, Dickinson wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with 91 points in 55 games, which sits only behind Saginaw Spirit blueliner Zayne Parekh (107 points) for scoring by a defenceman in the CHL this season. Dickinson's 91 points in 2024-25 rank as the 10th highest point total by a defenceman in a single season since 2000. The San Jose Sharks prospect also set a new London Knights single-season record for the most points (91) by a blueliner, surpassing the previous mark (87) that was held by Edmonton Oilers rearguard Evan Bouchard (2017-18) and Rick Corriveau (1990-91). Entering Wednesday, Dickinson ranked second among CHL defencemen with seven points (3G-4A) in three playoff games in 2025 - just one point shy of current leader Tyson Jugnauth (9 points) of the Portland Winterhawks. Acquired by the London Knights from the Niagara IceDogs after he was the fourth overall pick of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Dickinson has gone on to be named to the OHL's first all-rookie team in 2022-23 and a second team all-star in 2023-24 while winning an OHL championship. He was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 11th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft and he captained Team Red at the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, N.B. Earlier this season, Dickinson was one of three London Knights who represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Dickinson previously earned gold for his country at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he captained Canada Black at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge, where he was voted to the World U17 All-Star Team.

D - Sawyer Mynio (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

3G-9A, 12 PTS, +3, in 9 GP in March

Having shared the scoring lead among WHL defencemen through nine regular-season contests in March, Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio of the No.9-ranked Calgary Hitmen (WHL) is making his first appearance in the CHL Team of the Month in 2024-25. The 19-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., was held off the scoresheet just once over his nine contests to close out the 2024-25 season, as he strung together an eight-game point streak to start the month. With nine assists over those nine games, Mynio led all WHL blueliners in that category during that stretch of time. Over the last five weeks, it seems Mynio has really caught his stride, becoming one of the Hitmen's most consistent scorers offensively. Specifically, in 15 games (including playoffs) since February 22, Mynio has tallied 17 points (4G-13A) and ranks tied for second on the team in scoring over that stretch. Entering Wednesday, the 19-year-old has three assists in three postseason appearances during the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Mynio finished the 2024-25 regular season with 14 goals and 31 assists over the 49 games he played with both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Calgary Hitmen. At the beginning of January, Mynio was acquired by the Hitmen from the Thunderbirds in a trade. Earlier this season, the Vancouver Canucks prospect also represented his country for the first-time at a IIHF event as he suited up for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. Drafted by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Mynio has piled up 39 goals and 101 assists for 140 points and a +63 rating in 227 career regular games in the WHL. The Hitmen rearguard has also played in more than 40 playoff games during his WHL career, having previously won an Ed Chynoweth Cup and participated in the 2023 Memorial Cup with the Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 campaign.

G - Mathis Rousseau (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

5-0-0-0 record, 1.58 GAA, .933 SV%, 1 SO in 5 GP in March

Holding a perfect 5-0-0-0 record in his five regular-season contests in March, goaltender Mathis Rousseau of the No.1-ranked Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) is making his first appearance in the CHL Team of the Month this season. Over his five starts to cap off the 2024-25 campaign, Rousseau registered a .933 save percentage and a 1.58 goals-against average, the latter of which ranked first among all goalies in the QMJHL (minimum of 75 minutes played). By turning aside 18-of-21 shots on March 1 in a 4-3 victory against the Blainville-Boisbriand, Rousseau secured his 100th career victory in the QMJHL - becoming one of just 18 netminders in the history of the QMJHL to have reached this plateau. Wrapping up the 2024-25 campaign with 104 career wins over his career, Rousseau ranks in a tie for 11th on the all-time wins list in QMJHL history. Including his two playoff starts to date in 2025, the 20-year-old from Boisbriand, Québec, has won eight in a row for the Wildcats, and he has only suffered one loss since the beginning of February. Rousseau completed the 2024-25 season with a 20-20-5-0 record, 2.88 goals-against average, .905 save percentage & two shutouts in 45 games played between both the Halifax Mooseheads and the Moncton Wildcats. Acquired by Moncton from Halifax at the beginning of January, the 20-year-old has posted some impressive numbers with his new club - registering an 11-4-0-0 record, a 2.33 goals-against average, and a pair of shutouts in 15 games with the Wildcats. Just last season, during the 2023-24 campaign, Rousseau was a finalist for the Patrick-Roy Trophy as the QMJHL's Top Goaltender after he led the league with a save percentage of .925 as a member of the Halifax Mooseheads. Drafted by Halifax in the fourth round (61st overall) of the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, Rousseau holds a 2.70 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 170 appearances in the regular season over his four-year QMJHL career. In addition to his success with the Mooseheads in 2023-24, Rousseau also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

