Chiefs Bring First Round Back to Home Ice with Game 3 vs Vancouver Wednesday
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs return to home ice for their Game 3 match-up against the Vancouver Giants Wednesday night. So far, Spokane is up 2-0 in the first round series of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. In just two playoff games so far, the Chiefs have scored 11 goals with top point-getters including Berkly Catton (2G-2A), Shea Van Olm (1G-3A), Mathis Preston (3G), Andrew Cristall (2G-1A) and Nathan Mayes (3A).
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
