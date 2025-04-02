WHL Announces Finalists for WHL Business Award

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the 2024-25 WHL Business Award, presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

WHL Business Award - Eastern Conference Finalists

Edmonton Oil Kings

Lethbridge Hurricanes

Saskatoon Blades

WHL Business Award - Western Conference Finalists

Everett Silvertips

Portland Winterhawks

Spokane Chiefs

Edmonton Oil Kings

Defending their WHL Business Award title from 2023-24, the Oil Kings once again led the WHL in attendance, drawing over 255,900 fans. The Oil Kings set a new record with 17,846 fans at the annual Hockey Hooky game and saw another 17,224 attend their Teddy Bear Toss, collecting 15,548 donated items. Community efforts included record donations to the Edmonton Food Bank, United Way's Coats for Kids, and Operation Friendship Seniors Society. Wiener Wednesday was a hit in-arena promotion that energized fan engagement and capture the attention of Oil Kings players as well.

Lethbridge Hurricanes

Winners of the WHL Business Award in 2019-20, the Hurricanes saw a third straight year of attendance growth, including Saturday night attendance increased by 26 per cent thanks to an earlier start time. Strengthened partnerships with Lethbridge Minor Hockey boosted ticket and merchandise sales. The Hurricanes contributed over $175,000 to local charities this season, surpassing $1 million in donations over eight seasons.

Saskatoon Blades

Finalists for the WHL Business Award in 2023-24, the Blades saw a third consecutive season of merchandise sales growth. Fan experience upgrades included a premium 30-person luxury space. The post-Christmas Teddy Bear Toss game drew 7,700 fans, while infamous $5 Night drove attendance, merchandise, and food and beverage sales. The Pokecheck Learns Series raised awareness for diabetes, autism, and bullying, and Seniors Night served as a heartwarming evening with local 60-plus players taking to the ice during intermissions.

Everett Silvertips

Winners of the 2021-22 WHL Business Award, the Silvertips recorded their third-highest franchise attendance and four consecutive years of growth, capped by five straight sellouts. Pink The Rink raised nearly $150,000 for the Providence Comprehensive Breast Center, pushing the decade-long total past $! Million. The Silvertips set a Teddy Bear Toss record with 16,946 stuffed animals donated. Community efforts included various school programs, support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and contributions to Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County.

Portland Winterhawks

A finalist for the 2023-24 WHL Business Award, the Winterhawks saw continued attendance and merchandise sales growth. A multi-year partnership with the Boys and Girls Club introduced the Tom's Tykes hockey program, while key theme nights celebrated diversity and community causes. The Winterhawks annual charity goal tournament raised over $100,000 for local youth hockey, Tom's Tykes, and the Winterhawks education fund. An upcoming documentary project with Hired Haven Entertainment is set to highlight the franchise's on- and off-ice success.

Spokane Chiefs

Winners of the WHL Business Award for 2022-23, the Chiefs celebrated their 40th anniversary season by ranking second in WHL attendance with 220,000 fans and their highest per-game average since 2008-09. Inspired by MLB's Seattle Mariners and the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, the Chiefs executed successful promotional nights, including Educator Appreciation Night, and raised over $20,000 through theme jersey sales. A new partnership with a Veteran-led law firm launched community initiatives like Wreaths for Fallen Heroes and the Get Out and Play Challenge.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.