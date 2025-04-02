Oil Kings Looking to Hold Home Ice with 2-1 Series Lead
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to take a stranglehold on their first round WHL Playoff series with the Prince Albert Raiders tonight back at Rogers Place.
Edmonton took a 2-1 series lead with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night thanks to a late powerplay goal from Ethan MacKenzie, and two points from Gavin Hodnett and newly minted Eastern Conference Second Team All-Star Gracyn Sawchyn. Ethan Simcoe also made his first career WHL Playoff start, stopping 18 of 20 for the win.
Hodnett extended his point streak in the series, earning points in all three games with a goal and four assists in the series so far.
The Oil Kings outshot the Raiders for a third consecutive game in this season, in this game by a margin of 33-20. Tuesday was also the least penalized game of the series with a total of seven powerplays, but three goals on the man advantage overall.
Edmonton will look to control home ice once again tonight as they look to take a 3-1 lead heading into game five of this series on Friday in Prince Albert.
Historically, Edmonton is 15-8-0 all-time in game fours. Meanwhile, Edmonton was excellent at home on back-to-backs this season earning a 4-1-0-0 record at home on the second half of a back-to-back.
Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.
