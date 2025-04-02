Strong Start Not Enough as Blades Fall in Game 3 against Hitmen

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - If there's one team that knows what it takes to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the WHL playoffs, it's the Saskatoon Blades.

The Bridge City Bunch dropped Game 3 of their Round 1 series 4-1 on Tuesday at SaskTel Centre against the Calgary Hitmen, now trailing 3-0 in the series.

Blades rookie forward David Lewandowski sent a jolt through 5,000+ fans on home ice with a powerplay goal in the second period to tie the game 1-1. The NHL draft-eligible winger's first goal of the postseason came 2:31 into the frame, making Saskatoon 1/4 on the man-advantage in Game 3. Rookie forward Cooper Williams and first-year defenceman Brayden Klimpke picked up their second assists of the playoffs on Saskatoon's first powerplay goal of the series.

Sophomore netminder Evan Gardner stopped 26 of 30 Hitmen shots in the loss. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect drops to 0-3 in the 2025 postseason with a .896 save percentage and 4.52 goals against average.

It's do-or-die for the Blades tomorrow night on home ice as the Hitmen are one win away from punching their ticket to the second round. Puck drop is 7:00pm.

