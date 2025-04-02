MacKenzie Late Goal Gives Oil Kings 2-1 Series Lead over Raiders
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have a 2-1 series lead in their first round WHL series against the Prince Albert Raiders after a 3-2 win on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.
For the third straight game, the Oil Kings outshot the Raiders by a large margin, 33-20 in this game, although it was the Raiders that scored first on a powerplay, courtesy of Riley Boychuk.
That was the only lead the Raiders would have in this game though as Gavin Hodnett scored on an Oil Kings powerplay later in the first period to tie the game 1-1. Them with just under 90 seconds to play in the third, it was Marshall Finne knocking home a loose puck in the Prince Albert crease to give Edmonton the 2-1 lead.
Prince Albert would tie the game in the third though as Aiden Oiring was able to beat Ethan Simcoe at the 7:10 mark of the third. The game would remain tied until the Oil Kings got a powerplay, their fourth of the night, which ended up being a fruitful one as Ethan MacKenzie redirected a pass home to give Edmonton the 3-2 lead with just under four minutes to play.
Ethan Simcoe ended up stopping 18 of 20 for the Oil Kings tonight, earning his first career WHL Playoff win in his first start.
The Oil Kings powerplay was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Game four goes Wednesday at Rogers Place at 7 p.m.
