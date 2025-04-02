Riley Heidt Named Nominee for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PORLTAND, OR - Cougars captain Riley Heidt has been named a nominee for the WHL's Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Heidt has established himself as the top scorer in Prince George's history, but his off-ice work is just as impactful as the team Captain earns his first WHL Humanitarian of the Year nomination.

While the Cougars have focused on big issues like Cougars Fight Cancer, Heidt has brought a new depth of understanding through personal connections- particularly young fans Nixon and Mavrik, who are currently battling cancer. Heidt has gone above and beyond to create unforgettable moments for the youngsters, including warmup visits, post-game mini sticks and an emotional puck drop ceremony at centre ice on March 1, 2025. When Heidt heard about Mavrik's diagnosis earlier in the season, he sent him a heartfelt video, which Mavrik's dad described as the first time his son had smiled and laughed in months.

Heidt also plays a leading role in the Spirit of Healthy Kids program, which sees Cougars players visit local elementary schools to talk to students about the importance of reading and physical activity.

The Cougars commend Heidt's sportsmanship and humanity as key factors in what's made him a community leader throughout his five seasons in the Northern Capital.

The Cougars organization would like to congratulate Riley on this recognition!

Prince George returns to action for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final as they battle the Portland Winterhawks at 7:00 in Portland.

