Riley Heidt Named Nominee for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PORLTAND, OR - Cougars captain Riley Heidt has been named a nominee for the WHL's Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the WHL Humanitarian of the Year.
Heidt has established himself as the top scorer in Prince George's history, but his off-ice work is just as impactful as the team Captain earns his first WHL Humanitarian of the Year nomination.
While the Cougars have focused on big issues like Cougars Fight Cancer, Heidt has brought a new depth of understanding through personal connections- particularly young fans Nixon and Mavrik, who are currently battling cancer. Heidt has gone above and beyond to create unforgettable moments for the youngsters, including warmup visits, post-game mini sticks and an emotional puck drop ceremony at centre ice on March 1, 2025. When Heidt heard about Mavrik's diagnosis earlier in the season, he sent him a heartfelt video, which Mavrik's dad described as the first time his son had smiled and laughed in months.
Heidt also plays a leading role in the Spirit of Healthy Kids program, which sees Cougars players visit local elementary schools to talk to students about the importance of reading and physical activity.
The Cougars commend Heidt's sportsmanship and humanity as key factors in what's made him a community leader throughout his five seasons in the Northern Capital.
The Cougars organization would like to congratulate Riley on this recognition!
Prince George returns to action for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final as they battle the Portland Winterhawks at 7:00 in Portland.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Kyle McDonough Named Western Conference Humanitarian of the Year Finalist - Portland Winterhawks
- Blades Goalie Gardner Nominated for WHL Humanitarian of the Year for Second Consecutive Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Riley Heidt Named Nominee for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy - Prince George Cougars
- Jayden Kraus Named a Finalist for the WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy - WHL
- CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM Named for March 2025 - WHL
- Oil Kings Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Business Award - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Named Finalist for WHL Business Award for Third Consecutive Season - Saskatoon Blades
- WHL Announces Finalists for WHL Business Award - WHL
- Chiefs Bring First Round Back to Home Ice with Game 3 vs Vancouver Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars at Winterhawks: Game 4 Preview: WHL Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 4 at Swift Current Broncos - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Looking to Hold Home Ice with 2-1 Series Lead - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Four) - April 2, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Broncos Look to Tie First Round Series at Home against Medicine Hat - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Fall 6-3 to Winterhawks as Weiermair's Hat Trick Helps Extend Portland's Series Lead - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Take 3-0 Series Lead over Blades - Calgary Hitmen
- T-Birds Double up 'Tips in Game 3 - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Tigers Fall 5-4 to Swift Current in Game 3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Dale Plays the Hero as Broncos Counter Back Win Game 3 Win over Tigers - Swift Current Broncos
- Americans on the brink of elimination after 3-1 loss in Game Three to Victoria - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Win 6-3 over Cougars in Game 3 - Portland Winterhawks
- MacKenzie Late Goal Gives Oil Kings 2-1 Series Lead over Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Strong Start Not Enough as Blades Fall in Game 3 against Hitmen - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Riley Heidt Named Nominee for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
- Cougars at Winterhawks: Game 4 Preview: WHL Playoffs
- Cougars Fall 6-3 to Winterhawks as Weiermair's Hat Trick Helps Extend Portland's Series Lead
- Ravensbergen and Kmec Named to WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Team
- Game 3 Preview: Cougars at Winterhawks: 2025 WHL Playoffs