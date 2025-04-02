Oil Kings Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Business Award

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are one of three nominees in the Eastern Conference for the WHL's Business Award for the 2024/2025 season.

The Oil Kings led the WHL in attendance for the second straight year with the best fans in the WHL, seeing more than 255,900 fans through the doors of Rogers Place. That was highlighted by two games with over 17,000 fans. There were also five other games that saw more than 10,000 fans at Rogers Place.

This season, the Oil Kings continued their commitment to creating a fun atmosphere at every game with theme games at almost every weekend home game. New themes this season included Dino Day, Kids Croc Party, Princess Night, Country Night, Louie's Birthday Bash, Kids Take Over, and Firefighters Appreciation Night. The Oil Kings also brought back fan favourite game nights like Wrestling Night, Elvis Night, the Ghostbusters Game, and Superhero Night. More giveaways were also brought in this year including a bobblehead of Louie, the Oil Kings mascot, cowboy hats at Country Night, Star Wars and Ghostbusters posters with an Oil Kings twist, and more.

There was also a heavy focus for the Oil Kings in the community this season with Teddy Bear Toss, Sockuary, the Oil Kings Food Drive, Coats for Kids and Families, and more.

It was an excellent year for the Oil Kings that also saw growth on social media, and online.

The Oil Kings also won the WHL Business Award for the 2023/2024 season.

