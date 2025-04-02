Cougars at Winterhawks: Game 4 Preview: WHL Playoffs

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars will try to tie the series up at two as they gear up for Game 4 tonight against the Portland Winterhawks.

When: Wednesday, Apr 2

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Series: POR leads 2-1

Watch: Victory+

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

The Series So Far...

Game 1: The Cougars sparked an incredible third period comeback and it led to 7-6 overtime victory.

Game 2 - The Winterhawks used two power-play goals to help propel them to a 5-2 win to tie the series

Game 3 -The Winterhawks came out to a hot start and didn't look back, doubling Prince George 6-3.

Last Time Out...

The start and special teams proved to be a key factor for the Winterhawks in the win. Portland went 2-6 on the power-play, while the Cougars went 0-3. Prince George enters Game 4 0-8 on the man advantage in the series and will hope to put up a crooked number in that category tonight.

Bauer Dumanski, Jett Lajoie, and Lee Shurgot scored the Prince George goals in the Game 3 setback

Josh Ravensbergen was busy in the Prince George goal, making 39 saves on 45 shots.

In Goal...

Joshua Ravensbergen has been the teams workhorse thus far in the playoffs. He made 39 saves in the Game 3 setback. In his WHL career, the Western Conference second team all-star is 9-4-1.

If it's not Ravensbergen in Game 4, it would be Cooper Michaluk who came in relief back in Game 1 and made 23 saves on 25 shots when came to relieve Ravensbergen in the second period.

On The Other Side...

The best players for Portland continue to steer the ship and it has been led by 20-year-old and Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth. The first team Western Conference all-star owns nine points (2-7-9) in the first three games of the series

Ondrej Stebetak put together a big game for Portland, helping his team to a Game 3 win and making 25 saves. The Czech rookie goaltender was massive for Portland in that first period, making some big stops on terrific chances from the Cougars.

Portland's X-Factor has been their special teams, going 5-15 on the power-play and a perfect 8-8 on the penalty kill.

They Said It...

Associate Coach Jim Playfair on Game 4...

" I think our mindset has to come in (tonight) the shift you're playing's the most important shift of our win tonight. If we get that mindset going, we're going to be fine."

Where to Watch...

You can catch all Cougars Playoff Games for FREE on Victory+. All you have to do is download the app on your smartphone or Smart TV to enjoy the action. You can sign up for Victory+ HERE. For more help and further information on Victory+, click HERE.

Looking to watch the away road playoff games? Watch the games at the Official Away Game Watch Party at The Canadian Brewhouse. Pre-game live series recap at 6:55pm with your host, Jessica Speziale. Wear white!

Whats Next After This Game...

Game 5 of the best-of-seven Western Conference Quarter-Final goes Friday at 7:00 pm in Portland.

