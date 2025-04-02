Kyle McDonough Named Western Conference Humanitarian of the Year Finalist

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks second-year forward Kyle McDonough has been named a Western Conference Finalist for the Humanitarian of the Year award.

The 17-year-old skater participated in a player-high eighteen (18) community events throughout the 2024-2025 regular season, including multiple visits to the Boys and Girls Club Portland, school rinks, elementary schools, and Toyota Tom's Tykes learn-to-skate sessions.

What hits closest to Kyle's heart is his work with DSP Connections, an organization serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. His aunt has Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), and he's dedicated much of his life to supporting and caring for her.

Whether he is first to volunteering events on off days, personally connecting with fans at meet-the-team events, or making everyone around him feel included, McDonough never hesitates to step up.

To the Langdon, Alberta, native, this award is not just an honor but rather a reflection of the values he lives by every day.

The entire Winterhawks organization congratulates Kyle McDonough on this tremendous acknowledgment.

From the WHL's announcement:

Winterhawks sophomore Kyle McDonough has put in the hours to ensure fans around the Pacific Northwest know they have a place at the rink.

McDonough has forged a deep bond with DSP Connections, an Oregon group that supports children and adults living with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities. His aunt lives with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and McDonough has spent much of his life advocating and caring for her. The 18-year-old has been recognized for bringing a compassionate and patient touch to his volunteer work and being a cheery presence at community events on days off and personally connecting with fans after games. The partnership with DSP Connections has also seen the Winterhawks implement a sensory room at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and introduce free sensory kits.

McDonough has also participated in a team-high 18 community events throughout the season, including visits to the Boys and Girls Club- Portland, Tom's Tykes learn-to-skate sessions, elementary school trips, and writing pen-pal letters to underprivileged kids.

The Winterhawks believe McDonough's values have made an impact on all of those around him as he looks to make the rink, and the world around him, a more welcoming place.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.