Hitmen Take 3-0 Series Lead over Blades

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Calgary Hitmen have extended their series lead over the Saskatoon Blades to 3-0 with a dominant 4-1 victory at SaskTel Centre on Tuesday night.

David Adaszsynski opened the scoring late in the first period, tipping a shot from Carson Wetsch past Saskatoon goaltender Evan Gardner with just 53 seconds remaining in the frame. In the second period, Saskatoon responded with a power-play goal from David Lewandowski to tie the game. However, that would be the last time the home team found the back of the net.

Calgary quickly regained control, scoring three unanswered goals. Tanner Howe netted his second goal of the playoffs to give the Hitmen the lead. The veteran forward now has six points in three playoff games. Ben Kindel then increased the lead, scoring his second of the postseason on a breakaway to beat Gardner. Connor Hvidston capped off the scoring in the third period, pouncing on a rebound off the back boards from Hunter Aura to make it 4-1.

Anders Miller remained steady in net for Calgary, making 20 saves to secure the victory. Through three games, the Hitmen have limited Saskatoon to just 61 shots on goal.

The Blades now face elimination tomorrow as Calgary leads the series 3-0. Game 4 is set for 7:00 p.m. at SaskTel Centre.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

4 Calgary @ Saskatoon Wednesday April 2 7:00 p.m. MT

5* Saskatoon @ Calgary Friday April 4 7:00 p.m. MT

6* Calgary @ Saskatoon Sunday April 6 4:00 p.m. MT

7* Saskatoon @ Calgary Tuesday April 8 7:00 p.m. MT

