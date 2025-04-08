Blades General Manager Priestner Named Finalist for WHL Executive of the Year

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades President and General Manager, Colin Priestner, has been named an Eastern Conference Finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, the Western Hockey League (WHL) announced Tuesday. The trophy is awarded to the league's executive of the year.

This is the first time Priestner has been nominated for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy.

In his ninth season as the Blades' general manager, Priestner's club surpassed all expectations many outsiders set for the organization at the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign. Expected to be near the basement of the standings after an all-in year in 2023-24, Saskatoon finished 37-23-4-4 and 82 points for sixth place in the Eastern Conference and third in the East Division, one win shy of hanging a second consecutive East Division banner.

Priestner and his staff have shaped the Blades significantly through the WHL Prospects Draft and key acquisitions via trade and free-agent signings. Of the 22 players on the roster at the end of the regular season who appeared in at least 25 games for Saskatoon during the 2024-25 campaign, 15 were either drafted or signed under Priestner's leadership. Ben Saunderson, selected by the Blades in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects draft, served as the team's 63rd captain in franchise history this season. The now graduated 20-year-old defenceman helped the Blades qualify for their sixth consecutive postseason. The Blades were the second youngest team to qualify for the playoffs this year with an average age of 17.9 at the end of the regular season. With eight rookies that appeared in 28 games or more, forward Cooper Williams led the way with the third most points by a Blades rookie in the last 25 years with 57 (21G, 36A). The Calgary, AB native was selected by the Blades in the second round (41st overall) during the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. As a 16-year-old centre, Williams finished second in rookie scoring this season and first amongst all 2008-born forwards. Williams' play earned him an Eastern Conference nomination for WHL Rookie of the Year. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner kept things steady between the pipes in his sophomore season, selected in the third round (53rd overall). After he was drafted in the second round (60th overall) by the Blue Jackets at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Gardner posted a 23-13-4-1 record with a .911 save percentage and three shutouts. The Fort St. John, BC native received two WHL Goaltender of the Week nods and WHL Goalie of the Month recognition as well. For a second straight season, Gardner's a finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Looking to recoup draft picks and young players after back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances, Priestner made key acquisitions that addressed both needs for the club. Calgary Flames draft pick Hunter Laing was acquired by the Blades from the Prince George Cougars days before the trade deadline and finished as the team's top goal scorer with 25 goals in 64 games. The 2006-born winger scored 15 goals and 26 points in 28 games after arriving in Saskatoon on January 8. Skilled 2007-born players Hayden Harsanyi and Jack Kachkowski rounded out an already deep 2007-born class for the Blue and Gold on January 6. That deal also saw five WHL Prospect Draft Picks come the Bridge City's way from the Medicine Hat Tigers. Goalie Ethan McCallum was also acquired by the Blades via trade in October from the Tigers. When Gardner went down with an injury throughout February, the 6-foot-4 goalie went 6-3-1 to keep the Blades in the race for an East Division banner.

Qualifying for the 2025 Playoffs presented by Nutrien with one of the youngest rosters in the WHL, Priestner has helped keep Blades hockey thriving in Saskatoon.

