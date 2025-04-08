Spokane Chiefs to Face Victoria Royals in Second Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien
April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will face the Victoria Royals in the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien and will host game one in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, April 13. Gametime is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Game two will be played in Spokane on Monday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for games one and two are on sale by visiting spokanechiefs.com or calling the Chiefs office at (509) 535-PUCK.
Spokane will hold home-ice advantage in the second round by finishing the regular season with a 45-20-1-2 record and 93 points, the second most in the Western Conference. Victoria had 91 points, the third most, with a 40-17-4-7 mark.
Games three, four and, if necessary, five will be played in Victoria on Wednesday, April 16, Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, respectively.
Spokane will host potential games six and seven on Tuesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 23.
All games will be heard live on 103.5 the Game and can be streamed for free on Victory+.
The Chiefs earned three wins, including a shootout victory in their last meeting, and an overtime loss to the Royals this season. In total Spokane outscored the Royals 20-9 on the season. The match-up will be the fourth in the post-season between the two franchises with Spokane trying to even the all-time series. The Chiefs earned a 4-1 series win when the team was in Chilliwack in 2011. Victoria won the next two series in 2014 and 2016.
GAME DATE LOCATION AIR TIME GAME TIME
1 Sunday, April 13 Victoria at Spokane 5:30 p.m. 6:05 p.m.
2 Monday, April 14 Victoria at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
3 Wednesday, April 16 Spokane at Victoria 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
4 Friday, April 18 Spokane at Victoria 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
5* Saturday, April 19 Spokane at Victoria 5:30 p.m. 6:05 p.m.
6* Tuesday, April 22 Victoria at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
7* Wednesday, April 23 Victoria at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
(*) if necessary
AIR- Pre-game report on 103.5 the Game with Mike Boyle
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025
- Cougars Fall 4-2 in Game 7 to Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Second-Round Playoff Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Giants Forward Thorpe Signs ELC with Montreal Canadiens - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs' GM Matt Bardsley Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Executive of the Year - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades General Manager Priestner Named Finalist for WHL Executive of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- Mike Fraser Named WHL Executive of the Year Finalist - Everett Silvertips
- Jake Heisinger Named a Finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Victoria Royals Announce 2nd Round Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Spokane Chiefs to Face Victoria Royals in Second Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien - Spokane Chiefs
- Mistelbacher Signs ATO with Iowa Wild - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings and Raiders First Round Series Comes Down to Game 7 - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Season Comes to an End - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Winterhawks Advance to 2nd Round of WHL Playoffs, Win Game 7: Recap & Highlights - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs' GM Matt Bardsley Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Executive of the Year
- Spokane Chiefs to Face Victoria Royals in Second Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien
- Kraken Prospect Catton Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week
- Spokane Chiefs Advance to Round Two of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien
- Chiefs Put up 9 Goals, Advance to Round 2 in Style