Spokane Chiefs to Face Victoria Royals in Second Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will face the Victoria Royals in the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien and will host game one in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, April 13. Gametime is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Game two will be played in Spokane on Monday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for games one and two are on sale by visiting spokanechiefs.com or calling the Chiefs office at (509) 535-PUCK.

Spokane will hold home-ice advantage in the second round by finishing the regular season with a 45-20-1-2 record and 93 points, the second most in the Western Conference. Victoria had 91 points, the third most, with a 40-17-4-7 mark.

Games three, four and, if necessary, five will be played in Victoria on Wednesday, April 16, Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, respectively.

Spokane will host potential games six and seven on Tuesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 23.

All games will be heard live on 103.5 the Game and can be streamed for free on Victory+.

The Chiefs earned three wins, including a shootout victory in their last meeting, and an overtime loss to the Royals this season. In total Spokane outscored the Royals 20-9 on the season. The match-up will be the fourth in the post-season between the two franchises with Spokane trying to even the all-time series. The Chiefs earned a 4-1 series win when the team was in Chilliwack in 2011. Victoria won the next two series in 2014 and 2016.

GAME DATE LOCATION AIR TIME GAME TIME

1 Sunday, April 13 Victoria at Spokane 5:30 p.m. 6:05 p.m.

2 Monday, April 14 Victoria at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

3 Wednesday, April 16 Spokane at Victoria 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

4 Friday, April 18 Spokane at Victoria 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

5* Saturday, April 19 Spokane at Victoria 5:30 p.m. 6:05 p.m.

6* Tuesday, April 22 Victoria at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

7* Wednesday, April 23 Victoria at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

(*) if necessary

AIR- Pre-game report on 103.5 the Game with Mike Boyle

