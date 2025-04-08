Giants Forward Thorpe Signs ELC with Montreal Canadiens
April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Montreal, Que. - The Montreal Canadiens announced today that the club has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28) with Vancouver Giants forward Tyler Thorpe.
The 6-foot-4 forward also signed an AHL professional tryout for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
"I can't thank everyone in the Giants organization enough, let alone the guys who brought me in here originally," Thorpe said. "If you're telling seven-year-old me that I was signing an NHL contract at 19, I would have said 'there's no way.' Now that it's becoming a reality it's remarkable."
Thorpe played in all 68 games with the Giants in the 2024-25 season, registering 52 points (27G-25A). The right winger ranked second in the WHL in shorthanded goals with six and was tied for second on the Giants with a +11 rating. He also added one goal and two assists in five playoff contests.
"On behalf of the entire Vancouver Giants organization, we want to congratulate Tyler Thorpe on signing his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We are incredibly proud of Tyler and the hard work he's put in to reach this point. He's earned this opportunity and we believe he still has a tremendous amount of upside in his game. The best is yet to come."
Thorpe was originally undrafted to the WHL, signing with the Giants in October of 2022, after starting the 2022-23 season with the Langley Rivermen. He has appeared in 167 career WHL games since making his debut in 2022-23, tallying 54 goals and 48 assists for 102 points.
The Richmond, B.C. native was selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
