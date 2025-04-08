Jake Heisinger Named a Finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that General Manager Jake Heisinger has been named a finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy for WHL Executive of the Year.
In Heisinger's first season as General Manager, the Royals finished the regular season with a 40-17-4-7 record for 91 points and claimed the B.C. Division title for the first time since 2015-16 and second time in the team's history.
Heisinger was named the Royals General Manager on April 10th, 2024, after joining the club as the Associate General Manager ahead of the 2023-24 season. Heisinger spent six seasons with the Winnipeg ICE franchise where he served as the Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager.
