Jake Heisinger Named a Finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that General Manager Jake Heisinger has been named a finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy for WHL Executive of the Year.

In Heisinger's first season as General Manager, the Royals finished the regular season with a 40-17-4-7 record for 91 points and claimed the B.C. Division title for the first time since 2015-16 and second time in the team's history.

Heisinger was named the Royals General Manager on April 10th, 2024, after joining the club as the Associate General Manager ahead of the 2023-24 season. Heisinger spent six seasons with the Winnipeg ICE franchise where he served as the Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.