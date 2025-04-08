Winterhawks Announce 2nd Round Playoff Schedule
April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks are set to face the Everett Silvertips in the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien beginning April 11 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. The No. 5 seed Winterhawks advanced after upsetting the No. 4 seed Prince George Cougars in Round 1 in seven games. The two U.S. Division rivals meet in the postseason for the third straight year, with Portland emerging victorious in the previous two series.
The Winterhawks will host Games 3 and 4 of the series, as well as Game 6, if necessary.
The full schedule for the second round series is below.
Game Date Away Home Time
1 Friday, April 11 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT
2 Saturday, April 12 Portland Everett 6:05 p.m. PT
3 Tuesday, April 15 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT
4 Wednesday, April 16 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT
5* Friday, April 18 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT
6* Saturday, April 19 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT
7* Tuesday, April 22 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT
*If Necessary
