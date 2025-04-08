James Patrick Named a Finalist for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Royals Head Coach James Patrick has been named a finalist for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy for WHL Coach of the Year.
Patrick coached the Royals to a 40-17-4-7 record for 91 points during the 2024-25 season, as the team claimed their first B.C. Division title since 2015-16 and second in the team's history. Under Patrick, the Royals have advanced to the second round of the WHL playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Patrick was named Head Coach of the Royals on November 6th, 2023. He joined the Royals after six seasons with the Winnipeg ICE franchise, prior to which he served as an Assistant Coach in the NHL for seven seasons and appeared in nearly 1300 NHL games. Patrick previously won the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy after the 2021-22 season when he coached the ICE to a 53-10-5 record and the team reached the WHL Conference Finals.
