Cougars Fall 4-2 in Game 7 to Winterhawks

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars season has come to an end. The Cats fell to the Portland Winterhawks by a 4-2 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarter-Final.

GAME SUMMARY

Prince George came out flying in the opening period with lots of chances and physicality. They also scored the first goal which came off the stick of Terik Parascak who tapped home a great feed from Riley Heidt at 6:24 to send a sold out CN Centre into a frenzy. Portland, however, responded at 12:14 with Alex Weirmair scoring on a breakaway feed to knot the game at one. The game remained tied after one period.

Portland took their first lead of the game at the 8:43 mark, courtesy of a picture perfect tip in from Kyle Chyzowski at the 8:43 mark to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead. The Cougars pushed in the second, but goaltender Ondrej Stebetak shut the door on numerous occasions. The game stayed 2-1 Portland through 40 minutes.

In the third, the Cougars knotted the game back up as Lee Shurgot received a back door tap in from Parascak to make it a 2-2 game at 5:14. Portland countered just under five minutes later when Tyson Jugnauth sprung a pass to Josh Zakreski up the left wing and he wired in his third of the series to give Portland a 3-2 lead at 10:12. The Winterhawks put the game out of reach with Diego Buttazzoni depositing the puck into the empty net in the final seconds to give the Winterhawks a 4-2 win. With the win, Portland will now face the Everett Silvertips in Round 2 of the WHL Playoffs.

They Said It..

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on Game 7...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/04/08141052/Post-game-interview-ML-Apr-8.mp3

