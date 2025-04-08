Ziprick Commits to Bemidji State University
April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that 19-year-old defenceman Aiden Ziprick has committed to Bemidji State University for the 2026-27 season.
"We would like to congratulate Aiden on committing to Bemidji State in 2026-27," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Aiden came to Moose Jaw looking for an opportunity to develop as a player and a person. [Aiden] took big steps to set himself up to be a top defenceman in the WHL in the upcoming season."
"Getting the chance to join Bemidji in the 26-27 season is going to be huge for my career," said Ziprick. "Between the coaches and facilities that they have, there is a huge setup for success and development for me, not only as a player but as a person as well."
Originally drafted by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2020 WHL Prospects draft, the Moose Jaw Warriors acquired Ziprick in September 2023.
The Russell, Manitoba product had a career-year in 2024-25, in 68 games he had 12 goals, 36 assists, and 48 points, finishing second in team scoring.
Ziprick was a member of the Warriors' 2024 Western Hockey League Championship team, and at the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Michigan, he scored the late game-winning goal against Drummondville to propel the Warriors into the quarterfinals.
"Being able to play in Moose Jaw has grown my game a ton and has ultimately gotten me to this point in my career," Ziprick added. "I've learned a lot so far with my time in Moose Jaw and look forward to my last year in the league before attending Bemidji."
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025
- Ziprick Commits to Bemidji State University - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Peters Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Portland Winterhawks Round One Notables - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs' HC Brad Lauer Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Coach of the Year - Spokane Chiefs
- Schedule Released for Silvertips' Second-Round Clash with Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Kaplan's Double-Overtime Winner Sends Tips to Round 2 - Everett Silvertips
- Willie Desjardins Named a Finalist for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (Coach of the Year) - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Willie Desjardins Named a Finalist for Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (Executive of the Year) - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Blades Head Coach DaSilva Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- James Patrick Named a Finalist for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Cougars Fall 4-2 in Game 7 to Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Second-Round Playoff Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Giants Forward Thorpe Signs ELC with Montreal Canadiens - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs' GM Matt Bardsley Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Executive of the Year - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades General Manager Priestner Named Finalist for WHL Executive of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- Mike Fraser Named WHL Executive of the Year Finalist - Everett Silvertips
- Jake Heisinger Named a Finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Victoria Royals Announce 2nd Round Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Spokane Chiefs to Face Victoria Royals in Second Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien - Spokane Chiefs
- Mistelbacher Signs ATO with Iowa Wild - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings and Raiders First Round Series Comes Down to Game 7 - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Season Comes to an End - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Winterhawks Advance to 2nd Round of WHL Playoffs, Win Game 7: Recap & Highlights - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Ziprick Commits to Bemidji State University
- O'Leary and Warriors Give Back to Community with Coaching Mentorship Program
- Ziprick Preparing for Another Standout Season
- Semeniuk Aims to Maximize Growth During Long Offseason
- McKenzie Poised for a Productive Offseason