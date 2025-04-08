Ziprick Commits to Bemidji State University

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that 19-year-old defenceman Aiden Ziprick has committed to Bemidji State University for the 2026-27 season.

"We would like to congratulate Aiden on committing to Bemidji State in 2026-27," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Aiden came to Moose Jaw looking for an opportunity to develop as a player and a person. [Aiden] took big steps to set himself up to be a top defenceman in the WHL in the upcoming season."

"Getting the chance to join Bemidji in the 26-27 season is going to be huge for my career," said Ziprick. "Between the coaches and facilities that they have, there is a huge setup for success and development for me, not only as a player but as a person as well."

Originally drafted by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2020 WHL Prospects draft, the Moose Jaw Warriors acquired Ziprick in September 2023.

The Russell, Manitoba product had a career-year in 2024-25, in 68 games he had 12 goals, 36 assists, and 48 points, finishing second in team scoring.

Ziprick was a member of the Warriors' 2024 Western Hockey League Championship team, and at the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Michigan, he scored the late game-winning goal against Drummondville to propel the Warriors into the quarterfinals.

"Being able to play in Moose Jaw has grown my game a ton and has ultimately gotten me to this point in my career," Ziprick added. "I've learned a lot so far with my time in Moose Jaw and look forward to my last year in the league before attending Bemidji."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.