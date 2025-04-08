Mike Fraser Named WHL Executive of the Year Finalist

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser has been named a finalist for the Western Hockey League Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy for Executive of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Fraser, in his first full season as general manager with the Silvertips, has been active throughout the year shaping a Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy-winning team. Since May, Fraser's notable moves include the trade acquisition of forward Tyler MacKenzie (33/45/78 in 67 GP), goaltender Jesse Sanche (23-9-2 record), Shea Busch (11/8/19 in regular season; 5/2/7 in Playoffs), Cole Temple (17/25/42 in 64 GP), Jaxsin Vaughan (5/16/21, 103 PIM in 63 GP), and Zack Shantz (14/22/36 in 58). Fraser also signed Raiden LeGall in November, who finished the regular season 16-2-4 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Fraser has previously served as assistant general manager from 2022-24, director of player personnel for 2021-22 and head scout from 2018-21. Fraser has been instrumental in the Draft process for the Tips, as 11 additional players on the active roster have been drafted to the Silvertips with Fraser in the organization.

The Silvertips finished the regular season 48-12-4-4, capturing the league's best regular season record for the second time in franchise history.

Other Western Conference Finalists include Matt Bardsley of the Spokane Chiefs and Jake Heisinger of the Victoria Royals. Eastern Conference finalists include Willie Desjardins of the Medicine Hat Tigers, Garry Davidson of the Calgary Hitmen and Colin Priestner of the Saskatoon Blades.

