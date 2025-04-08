Winterhawks Announce 2025 Second-Round Playoff Schedule

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are set to face the Everett Silvertips in the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien beginning April 11 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. The No. 5 seed Winterhawks advanced after upsetting the No. 4 seed Prince George Cougars in Round 1 in seven games. The two U.S. Division rivals meet in the postseason for the third straight year, with Portland emerging victorious in the previous two series.

The Winterhawks will host Games 3 and 4 of the series, as well as Game 6 if necessary.

Winterhawks season ticket holders now have an exclusive seven-hour window to buy seats, and can do so by calling or emailing your ticket representative. Our internal ticketing department can be reached during normal business hours at 503-236-4295.

Single-game playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public at 6:00 P.M. Pacific on Tuesday, April 8.

Portland finished third in the U.S. Division with a 36-28-3-1 regular-season record and went 2-6-0-0 against Everett during the regular season, with one game going to a shootout. Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski led his team offensively with five goals and five assists in eight games. Both goaltenders Ondřej Štěbeták and Marek Schlenker earned a win over Everett during the regular season.

Games will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and the Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett.

Each game will be streamed for free on Victory+.

The full schedule for the second round series is below.

Game Date Away Home Time

1 Friday, April 11 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT

2 Saturday, April 12 Portland Everett 6:05 p.m. PT

3 Tuesday, April 15 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

4 Wednesday, April 16 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

5* Friday, April 18 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT

6* Saturday, April 19 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

7* Tuesday, April 22 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT

*If Necessary

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.