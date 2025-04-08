Peters Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year
April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced that Head Coach Bill Peters has been named a finalist for the 2024-2025 Dunc McCallum Memorial Award as the WHL Coach of the Year.
Peters, 60, was originally hired by the Hurricanes in August of 2023 and is in his second season as the Hurricanes bench boss. The veteran coach led the 'Canes to a 42-21-3-2 record during the regular season finishing third in the Central Division, fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall in the entire WHL standings.
The 2025 WHL Playoffs marked the first time the Hurricanes held home-ice advantage in the post-season since the first- round of the 2019 playoffs. Lethbridge also captured it 's first playoff series victory since 2018 as they advanced to the second-round for the tenth time in team history - six of the previous nine times the Hurricanes advance to the Conference Final while on four occasions have advance to the WHL Final.
Lethbridge finished the regular season as the fourth-best defensive team in the WHL allowing just 2.89 goals per game while ending the year with the top ranked penalty kill (82.2%). The 'Canes also held the seventh best power play (25.2%) in the WHL during the regular season.
The 42 victories during the 2024-2025 season marking the first time the club had reached the 40-win plateau since the 2018-2019 season while it was just the eighth time in team history surpassing 40-wins. The Hurricanes also collected 25 home-ice victories during the year finishing tied for second most in the entire league while setting the sixth-best mark in team history.
Over his two seasons with the Hurricanes, Peters has led the club to back-to-back playoff appearances while amassing a record of 75-49-10-2 collecting a .551 win percentage which ranks him fifth all-time in 'Canes history in winning percentage behind Parry Shockey (.653), Brent Kisio (.593), Bob Loucks (.583) and Lindsay Hoffard (.570).
Peters previously coached the Spokane Chiefs to a 2008 WHL Championship and Memorial Cup title before embarking on a professional coaching career that spanned three seasons in the American Hockey League as the head coach of the Rockford IceHogs, three seasons as an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings before stints as the head coach with the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames. He also spent parts of two seasons coaching in the KHL.
The last time a Hurricanes head coach was nominated for the WHL Coach of the Year Award was when Brent Kisio was named an Eastern Conference finalist in 2015-2016.
In total, six WHL coaches have been nominated for the Coach of the Year Award, including:
Eastern Conference - Willie Desjardins - Medicine Hat Tigers
Eastern Conference - Dan DaSilva - Saskatoon Blades
Eastern Conference - Bill Peters - Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference - James Patrick - Victoria Royals
Western Conference - Brad Lauer - Spokane Chiefs
Western Conference - Matt O'Dette - Seattle Thunderbirds
The WHL will continue to make their 2024-2025 Award nominations over the next two weeks before announcing the winners in May.
The Hurricanes open their second-round playoff series against the Calgary Hitmen on Thursday, April 10th when they visit the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7:00pm in Game 1 before facing the Hitmen in Game 2 on Saturday, April 12th at 6:00pm.
Lethbridge will return home for Games 3 & 4 on Tuesday, April 15th and Wednesday, April 16th at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for Games 3 & 4 can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025
- Peters Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Portland Winterhawks Round One Notables - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs' HC Brad Lauer Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Coach of the Year - Spokane Chiefs
- Schedule Released for Silvertips' Second-Round Clash with Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Kaplan's Double-Overtime Winner Sends Tips to Round 2 - Everett Silvertips
- Willie Desjardins Named a Finalist for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (Coach of the Year) - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Willie Desjardins Named a Finalist for Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (Executive of the Year) - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Blades Head Coach DaSilva Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- James Patrick Named a Finalist for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Cougars Fall 4-2 in Game 7 to Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Second-Round Playoff Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Giants Forward Thorpe Signs ELC with Montreal Canadiens - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs' GM Matt Bardsley Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Executive of the Year - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades General Manager Priestner Named Finalist for WHL Executive of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- Mike Fraser Named WHL Executive of the Year Finalist - Everett Silvertips
- Jake Heisinger Named a Finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Victoria Royals Announce 2nd Round Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Spokane Chiefs to Face Victoria Royals in Second Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien - Spokane Chiefs
- Mistelbacher Signs ATO with Iowa Wild - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings and Raiders First Round Series Comes Down to Game 7 - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Season Comes to an End - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Winterhawks Advance to 2nd Round of WHL Playoffs, Win Game 7: Recap & Highlights - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lethbridge Hurricanes Stories
- Peters Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year
- April 7 - Canes Chatter
- Hurricanes Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule
- Hurricanes Nominated for Multiple WHL Awards
- March 24 - Canes Chatter