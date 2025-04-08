Victoria Royals Announce 2nd Round Schedule

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals and Western Hockey League announced today the schedule for the Royals' second round WHL Playoff series against the Spokane Chiefs.

The series schedule is:

Game 1 Sunday April 13th at 6:05pm at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA)

Game 2 Monday April 14th at 7:05pm at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA)

Game 3 Wednesday April 16th at 7:05pm at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre (Victoria, B.C.)

Game 4 Friday April 18th at 7:05pm at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre (Victoria, B.C.)

Game 5 Saturday April 19th at 6:05pm at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre (Victoria, B.C.) *if necessary

Game 6 Tuesday April 22nd at 7:05pm at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA) *if necessary

Game 7 Wednesday April 23rd at 7:05pm at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA) *if necessary

The Royals have advanced to the second round of the WHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 after defeating the Tri-City Americans in five games. This season, the Royals finished first in the B.C. Division for the first time since 2015-16 and for the second time in franchise history.

Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, April 8th at noon. Tickets can be purchased at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

