Schedule Released for Silvertips' Second-Round Clash with Portland

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are set to face-off with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Conference Semifinal, beginning this Friday at Angel of the Winds Arena!

The Tips pushed past the Seattle Thunderbirds in six games in the opening round of the WHL Playoffs, punctuated by Lukas Kaplan's double-overtime winner in Game Six. Portland, meanwhile, earned a seven-game victory against the Prince George Cougars, ending with a critical road victory decided midway through the third period.

This is the third consecutive season that the Silvertips and Winterhawks will meet in the WHL Playoffs.

Each game will be streamed for free on Victory+.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Portland @ Everett Friday April 11 7:05 p.m. PST

2 Portland @ Everett Saturday April 12 6:05 p.m. PST

3 Everett @ Portland Tuesday April 15 7:00 p.m. PST

4 Everett @ Portland Wednesday April 16 7:00 p.m. PST

5* Portland @ Everett Friday April 18 7:05 p.m. PST

6* Everett @ Portland Saturday April 19 6:00 p.m. PST

7* Portland @ Everett Tuesday April 11 7:05 p.m. PST

*- If necessary

Games One and Two correspond with Tickets D and E in playoff packs.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.