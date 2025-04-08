Winterhawks Advance to 2nd Round of WHL Playoffs, Win Game 7: Recap & Highlights

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks won a thrilling Game 7 against the Cougars at the CN Centre, and advance to the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs, presented by Nutrien. Josh Zakreski's goal with 9:48 remaining in the 3rd period was the game winner. Ondøej Štìbeták was stellar in goal turning aside 33-of-35 shots. Kyle Chyzowski and Alex Weiermair scored a goal and an assist, and Tyson Jugnauth added three helpers form the blue line to lead the way offensively.

Round 1, Game 7: Prince George (2) vs. Portland (4)

SOG: PG (35) - POR (23)

PP: PG (0/1) - POR (0/0)

Saves: Ravensbergen (19/22) - Štìbeták (33/35)

SCORING:

PG - Terik Parascak (4) from Riley Heidt and Bauer Dumanski

POR - Alex Weiermair (6) from Ryan Miller and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (4) from Alex Weiermair and Tyson Jugnauth

PG - Lee Shurgot (2) from Terik Parascak and Viliam Kmec

POR - Josh Zakreski (3) from Tyson Jugnauth

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (5) from Tyson Jugnauth (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Game Seven, two of the best words in all of hockey, and Monday's game delivered as expected.

Portland scored the first in the first four games, but Prince George got out front in the last three contests.

Riley Heidt attempted a wrap-around but was denied by Ondøej Štìbeták. The rebound came right back to the Minnesota Wild prospect, who fired a pass across to Terik Parascak, a Washington Capitals first-round selection. The goal was his fourth of the series, and Bauer Dumanski picked up his fourth assist.

Portland tied the game on a well-placed shot by Alex Weiermair on a breakaway. The play started with a perfect pass from 2007-born forward Ryan Miller to spring the Los Angeles, California, native his sixth assist in the seven games. Weiermair's sixth of the postseason beat Joshua Ravensbergen five-hole. Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski got the puck to Miller, his 12th point.

The second period featured multiple Grade-A saves from Štìbeták. The Cougars were credited with 11 shots, and at least half came from highly dangerous areas on the ice. After a dump-in attempt hit the linesman, Štìbeták made a glove and arm save on Parascak on a breakaway less than two minutes into the second period. The Czechia goaltender made another one-on-one save following a Winterhawks turnover at their own blue line.

The Winterhawks took the lead when Tyson Jugnauth sprung an odd-man rush by hitting Weiermair. The 2005-born forward sent a forceful area pass for Chyzowski to tip. The fourth goal of the series for the Surrey, British Columbia, native came with 11:17 remaining in the middle frame.

Before the horn sounded to end the period, Štìbeták again had the answer; this time off Heidt, who worked his way through a couple of Portland skaters for a clean look on net.

At 5:14 of the third period, Parascak drove wide and spotted Lee Shurgot to the right of Štìbeták. The 17-year-old native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, simply directed the pass into the net for his second goal in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

The Winterhawks nearly re-took the lead a few minutes later, but Ryder Thompson's shot hit the post, the third time Ravensbergen's best friend made a stop in the contest.

Another Štìbeták save led to another remarkable assist from the WHL's regular season top-scoring defenseman, Tyson Jugnauth. The overager spun a pass to the tape of Josh Zakreski, who was streaking up the left wing. Zakreski's shot in-stride and beat Ravensbergen clean to the high glove for his first goal since Game 1. The Winterhawks took the lead with 9:48 to play.

Portland's skaters focused on playing sound, defensive hockey by selling out to block shots and passes. Diego Buttazzoni and Jordan Duguay each sacrificed their bodies shortly before the second media timeout.

With the extra attacker on the ice, and the Cougars throwing everything they had at Štìbeták, who dropped his stick behind the net, got it done. Ryder Thompson's block at the side of the net was a key moment in the 5-on-6 situation.

Buttazzoni sealed the victory when he hit the empty net with ten seconds left.

When the final horn sounded, the Winterhawks raced off the bench to swarm Štìbeták as Portland moved on to the second round of the playoffs!

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks move on to the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. They await their opponent, who will be determined once the Everett vs Seattle series concludes.

