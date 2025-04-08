Mistelbacher Signs ATO with Iowa Wild

April 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that 2005 born forward Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) has signed an ATO Contract with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and will report to the Wild immediately.

Mistelbacher, 19, is in his third full WHL season, having played 190 games with the Broncos, he was signed undrafted prospect and had 162 points (68g, 94a) in that time and lead the Broncos in points with 93 (42g, 51a) in 67 games played during the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

Mistelbacher also had three points in five games during the 2025 WHL Playoffs where he scored the game-tying goal against the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 4 at InnovationPlex. Mistelbacher is the second straight 90 point scorer for the Broncos in a season after Connor Geekie notched 99 points in 2023-24. Mistelbacher is the first 40 goal scorer for the franchise since Tyler Steenbergen accomplished the feat in the 2017-18 season.

The Wild are the American League Affiliate of the Minnesota Wild in the National Hockey League.

Mistelbacher is ranked 72 nd among North American Skaters heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Broncos organization would like to congratulate Luke and his family on the opportunity he has earned after a great season with the club.

