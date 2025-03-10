Dyck Brilliant in Broncos Shootout Loss to Oil Kings

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Edmonton, AB - Reid Dyck made 42 saves but a four round shootout would deny the Swift Broncos a shot at clinching a WHL Playoff spot Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

The Broncos would be outshot 12-2 for the first 15 minutes of the game but at 15:37 Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would re-direct a Clarke Caswell point shot past Edmonton goaltender Alex Worthington to make it 1-0 Swift Current. The Broncos were busy on the penalty kill in the 1st giving three opportunities to the Oil Kings but unable to score in the first and Broncos would hold that 1-0 mark heading to the second.

Edmonton would tie the game early in the second with a back-hand from Jack Toogood at 2:35 for a 1-1 score, but again in the final five minutes of the period the Broncos would counter on an Oil King turnover as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would fire home his 40th of the season from Clarke Caswell and Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) at 15:57 giving the Broncos the lead heading to the third.

The Oil Kings once again would get on the score sheet to tie the game at 2-2 as Kayden Stroeder would be at the right place at the right time beating Reid Dyck at 9:24. Despite being outshot 42-19 the Broncos and Oil Kings would get to overtime setting up this finish.

Both teams would get three chances to win in the overtime period as Luke Mistelbacher on a late breakaway with late seconds left would be denied by Alex Worthington forcing a shootout.

It would be a four round shootout for the Broncos as Clarke Caswell would score in round three Gracyn Sawchyn would force round four but Adam Jecho would solve Reid Dyck and give the Oil Kings the extra point, preventing the Broncos from clinching a playoff spot.

Swift Current drops their record to 33-26-1-2 but now just one point from clinching a WHL Playoff Berth and they'll get that chance Wednesday night at home against the Red Deer Rebels.

