Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), exchanging forward Ashton Brown for a sixth-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, a pick originally assigned to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
The 17-year-old Brown departs Wenatchee after 80 appearances over a season-and-a-half, picking up three goals and nine assists along the way. His six points this season in 32 games is equal to his total from all of his rookie season. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native was originally a fourth-round selection of the Winnipeg ICE in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, but had requested a fresh start.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Ashton Brown for all of his contributions to the club, and wish him continued success as he joins the Regina Pats.
Images from this story
|
Wenatchee Wild forward Ashton Brown
(Russ Alman)
