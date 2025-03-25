Wenatchee Wild Announce Forward Tye Spencer Commits to NCAA Division I University of Alaska-Anchorage

March 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Tye Spencer

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Nick Pettigrew/Moose Jaw Warriors) Wenatchee Wild forward Tye Spencer(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Nick Pettigrew/Moose Jaw Warriors)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that graduating forward Tye Spencer has committed to continue his hockey career at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, starting in the 2025-26 season.

"It's a pretty awesome spot, and I'm not sure when I'll ever be able to go [to Alaska] again, so it'll be a fun experience," said Spencer. "I know a couple buds on that team, and I feel like I'll get the most opportunity there. I would like to thank my family, past and present teammates, coaches and trainers, billet families, and friends who supported me and helped to get me where I am today. I'm looking forward to starting the next chapter and becoming a Seawolf!"

Spencer was acquired by the Wild from the Regina Pats at the 2025 trade deadline and immediately put his hockey and leadership skills to work, finishing his final WHL season with 15 goals and 20 assists over 64 games between Wenatchee and Regina. In total, he made 244 appearances in a WHL uniform for the Wild, Pats and Kamloops Blazers, and notched 58 goals and 63 assists for 121 points in his junior career.

An independent member of NCAA Division I hockey, Alaska-Anchorage has a proud history in the sport since first stepping onto the ice in 1979 at the NCAA Division II level. The program has sent nine players on to the National Hockey League, including Stanley Cup winners Jay Beagle and Mike Peluso. The Seawolves also count two-time Olympian Mat Robinson among their alumni list.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan product becomes the fifth player on Wenatchee's year-end roster with an NCAA Division I commitment, and becomes the third player with the organization to announce an NCAA Division I commitment since Canadian Hockey League players were granted NCAA eligibility in November.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Tye Spencer on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, and wish him continued success as he prepares to take this important step in his academic and athletic career.

Images from this story



Wenatchee Wild forward Tye Spencer

(Nick Pettigrew/Moose Jaw Warriors)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.