Jecho Signs NHL Entry Level Deal with St. Louis Blues

March 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have signed Oil Kings forward Adam Jecho to a three-year Entry Level Contract.

Originally a third-round selection of the Blues at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 95th overall, Jecho set new career-highs in his second WHL season, scoring 25 goals and adding 28 assists for 53 points in 56 games. Jecho also reached the 100-point plateau in his career with an assist against Red Deer on Sunday, becoming just the third Oil Kings Import player to reach the feat. Jecho has 48 goals and 52 assists in his WHL career with Edmonton, spanning 110 games.

This winter, Jecho also represented Czechia at the World Junior Hockey Championships, helping his country win their second consecutive bronze medal. Jecho had seven points in seven games at the tournament, including two goals, one of which was the game winning goal in the quarterfinals against Canada.

The Oil Kings would like to congratulate Adam on signing his Entry Level deal with St. Louis.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.