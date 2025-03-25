Giants First Round Playoff Tickets Now on Sale
March 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - Single game tickets for the Vancouver Giants first round playoff matchup against the Spokane Chiefs are now on sale!
Tickets available online or by phone: 604.4.GIANTS.
Vancouver will play games one and two of the best-of-7 opening round series at home because Spokane does not have building availability during the first weekend of the playoffs, due to Spokane Arena hosting the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
This will be the fifth time the Giants and Chiefs have met in the playoffs, but the first since 2019, when Vancouver defeated Spokane in five games in the Western Conference Final. The Giants are 2-2 lifetime in playoff series against the Chiefs.
In addition to beating Spokane in 2019, the Giants also beat them in seven games in the second round in 2009. The Chiefs' two series wins against the Giants came in 2012 in the first round (six games) and in 2008 in the second round (also in six games).
Below is the full playoff schedule for this series:
GAME DATE AWAY HOME TIME
1 Friday, March 28 Spokane Vancouver 7:00 p.m. PT
2 Sunday, March 30 Spokane Vancouver 4:00 p.m. PT
3 Wednesday, April 2 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT
4 Thursday, April 3 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT
5* Saturday, April 5 Vancouver Spokane 6:05 p.m. PT
6* Monday, April 7 Spokane Vancouver 7:00 p.m. PT
7* Wednesday, April 9 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT
Don't forget that the WHL Playoffs are streaming FOR FREE on Victory+! Simply download the Victory+ app on your smart TV or mobile device. Download at victoryplus.com/download.
