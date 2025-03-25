Wild Alumnus Friesen Signs ECHL Contract with Utah Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are privileged to announce that 2004-born forward and team captain Evan Friesen has signed with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL following the conclusion of Wenatchee's 2024-25 WHL season this past Saturday. The Utah Grizzlies are a minor-league affiliate of the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche. Friesen made his professional debut last season for the Grizzlies, playing in the club's matchup at the Idaho Steelheads on April 13, 2024.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba product recently wrapped up his fourth season in the Wild organization, starting his WHL career with the former Winnipeg ICE in the 2021-22 season. He closed his junior career with 240 appearances in a Wild and ICE uniform, totaling 75 goals and 71 assists for 146 career points. His 32 goals, 29 assists and 61 points this season all ranked as career-high marks, and he finished 2024-25 atop the team's scoring leaderboard. He also has a WHL Player of the Week nod to his name this season, as part of a 10-point week at the New Year's holiday that included a four-goal performance January 5 at the Tri-City Americans.

"Obviously, it's exciting. It's big news," said Friesen. "It's everyone's goal, whether it's during your junior season or after a junior season, to sign a professional deal. I'm just excited, and I'm looking forward to my future."

Utah enters the week with a 20-36-6-2 record, sitting in seventh place in the league's Mountain Division standings. Friesen joins the club at the beginning of a five-game homestand, with the Grizzlies set to return to home ice Wednesday against the Allen Americans.

This marks back-to-back seasons that Wenatchee has seen at least one 20-year-old player graduate into the Avalanche organization - in addition to Friesen's stint with the Grizzlies last April, defenseman Graham Sward and forward Briley Wood were both signed by the Colorado Eagles at the conclusion of their WHL seasons. Sward and Wood have both since earned full-time ECHL contracts, with Sward currently playing for the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL and Wood leading the Grizzlies in scoring this season. Sward was also recalled to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose earlier this year.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Evan Friesen on his signing with the Utah Grizzlies, and wish him all further success as he takes the next step in his hockey career.

