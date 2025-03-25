Oil Kings and Raiders Meet in Playoffs for Third Time

March 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







The Edmonton Oil Kings are set to face off with the Prince Albert Raiders in the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs starting on Friday, March 28 in Prince Albert.

This marks the third time in history that the Oil Kings and Raiders have met in the WHL Playoffs. The first meeting was in 2014 in the first round with the Oil Kings winning in four straight games, ultimately going on to win the WHL Championship, and the Memorial Cup. Then, in 2019, the Oil Kings and Raiders faced off in the Eastern Conference Final, with the Raiders taking the series in six games, and ultimately winning the WHL Championship one round later.

This season, the Oil Kings and Raiders met a total of five times with the Oil Kings holding a 2-3-0-0 record. Edmonton won once at home and once in Prince Albert by scores of 5-4 in both games. The Oil Kings scored 14 goals in the five games and allowed 21 in the series. The Edmonton powerplay was 6-for-25 in the series (24%) and the penalty kill was 11-for-17 (64.7%).

In the season series, Edmonton was led offensively by Gracyn Sawchyn who had five points (3G, 2A) in five games. Cole Miller also had three goals to tie Sawchyn for the team lead against Prince Albert. The Raiders were led in the series by Tomas Mrsic who had 12 points (4G, 8A) in five games. Mrsic and Sawchyn both led their respective teams overall during the season as well with Mrsic earning 90 points (33G, 57A) and Sawchyn with 78 points (30G, 48A).

An intriguing matchup to keep an eye on in the series will be on special teams as the Oil Kings second-ranked penalty kill (81.8%) in the WHL will match up with the Raiders third-ranked powerplay (28.1%) in the WHL. Edmonton also scored the third-most shorthanded goals in the WHL with 15, which also tied a franchise record.

The series kicks off with games one and two in Prince Albert on Friday and Saturday. Games three and four are in Edmonton on April 1 and 2. Tickets for those games go on sale at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 25.

You can also watch the WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

Series Schedule:

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Edmonton @ Prince Albert Friday March 28 7 MT

2 Edmonton @ Prince Albert Saturday March 29 7 MT

3 Prince Albert @ Edmonton Tuesday April 1 7 MT

4 Prince Albert @ Edmonton Wednesday April 2 7 MT

5* Edmonton @ Prince Albert Friday April 4 7 MT

6* Prince Albert @ Edmonton Sunday April 6 4 MT

7* Edmonton @ Prince Albert Tuesday April 8 7 MT

*If Necessary*

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.