Americans Announce 2024-25 Team Awards

March 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce the 2024-25 team award winners, recognizing outstanding performances on and off the ice. Congratulations to all the players for their dedication, hard work, and commitment throughout the season!

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Lukas Matecha

Offensive Player of the Year - Presented by the Tri-City Hockey Booster Club

Jake Sloan

Defenseman of the Year - Presented by Wright's Desert Gold Motel & RV

Jackson Smith & Terrell Goldsmith

Rookie of the Year

Gavin Garland & Savin Virk

Humanitarian of the Year - Presented by Good Shepherd

Kainoah Brankovic

Most Sportsmanlike Player

Austin Zemlak

Scholastic Player of the Year - Presented by Nothing Bundt Cakes

Max Curran

Hardest Working Player - Presented by UA Local 598

Brandon Whynott

