Americans Announce 2024-25 Team Awards
March 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce the 2024-25 team award winners, recognizing outstanding performances on and off the ice. Congratulations to all the players for their dedication, hard work, and commitment throughout the season!
Most Valuable Player (MVP)
Lukas Matecha
Offensive Player of the Year - Presented by the Tri-City Hockey Booster Club
Jake Sloan
Defenseman of the Year - Presented by Wright's Desert Gold Motel & RV
Jackson Smith & Terrell Goldsmith
Rookie of the Year
Gavin Garland & Savin Virk
Humanitarian of the Year - Presented by Good Shepherd
Kainoah Brankovic
Most Sportsmanlike Player
Austin Zemlak
Scholastic Player of the Year - Presented by Nothing Bundt Cakes
Max Curran
Hardest Working Player - Presented by UA Local 598
Brandon Whynott
The Tri-City Americans are heading to the 2025 WHL Playoffs! Game dates are still to be announced, but you can lock in your seats for the Ams home games now! Learn more.
Thank you to our sponsors and fans for your unwavering support!
