Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Alumnus Harrison Scott by Dallas Stars

Wenatchee Wild alumnus Harrison Scott with the University of Maine

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Anthony DelMonaco/UMaine Athletics) Wenatchee Wild alumnus Harrison Scott with the University of Maine

DALLAS, Texas - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that Wenatchee alumnus Harrison Scott has signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League (NHL). Scott's contract is effective for the 2025-26 season, and he will join the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Scott spent his first full junior season with the Wild in 2019-20, posting 15 goals and 13 assists over 48 British Columbia Hockey League games. He has spent his last four seasons in the NCAA Division I ranks, posting 88 points over 140 career games for Bentley University and the University of Maine.

He scored 35 points to lead the Black Bears team in 2024-25, as Maine captured a Hockey East championship and earned the top seed in the Manchester, New Hampshire regional of the NCAA tournament. His 35 points, 18 goals, 17 assists and 38 games played this season all marked career highs as he led his Maine team to the second of their back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, the first postseason trips for Maine since 2012. His accomplishments early in the season also led to a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award, college hockey's highest individual honor.

Should he reach the NHL, he would become the fourth player from Wenatchee's Junior "A" era to reach the highest level of the sport - current Calgary Wranglers goaltender Devin Cooley was the most recent to do so, spending a late-season stint last year with the San Jose Sharks and earning two wins in net. In all, 24 Wenatchee Junior "A" alumni remain active across the NHL, AHL and ECHL.

The Dallas Stars enter the new week with a five-game winning streak in hand and a 48-21-4 record for the season, just six points shy of the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central Division with nine games remaining. Scott will also have a chance to help the Texas Stars salt away a division championship in the AHL, sitting four points ahead of the Milwaukee Admirals with nine games to play and three in hand on their closest Central Division competition.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Harrison Scott for signing his first professional contract with the Dallas Stars, and wish him continued success as he begins the next stage of his hockey career.

