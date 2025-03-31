Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game 3) - April 1, 2025

Americans vs Royals

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

WHL Playoffs Game Three

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans dropped game two of their playoff series with the Victoria Royals 6-2 on Saturday, falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Royals carried 1-0 and 4-2 leads at the period breaks.

After two quick goals against to fall behind 3-0 early in the second period, Americans captain Jake Sloan got Tri-City on the board with a power play goal 6:57 into the middle frame. The two teams then traded power play goals with Teydon Trembecky and Brandon Whynott scoring to have Victoria ahead 4-2 after two periods.

Tri-City failed to connect on an early power play opportunity in the third before the Royals extended their lead to 5-2. The Americans then had a lengthy 5-on-3 sequence, but couldn't take advantage before a shorthanded, empty net goal from Cole Reschny rounded out the scoring.

SCORING LEADERS (Playoffs)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Max Curran (0-2-2) Cole Reschny (3-2-5)

Jake Sloan (1-0-1) Teydon Trembecky (1-4-5)

Brandon Whynott (1-0-1) Brandon Lisowsky (2-1-3)

SPECIAL TEAMS (Series)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Power Play - 20.0% (2-for-10) Power Play - 28.6% (2-for-7)

Penalty Kill - 71.4% (5-for-7) Penalty Kill - 80.0% (8-for-10)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

