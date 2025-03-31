Oasiz Wiesblatt Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

March 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 30, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The veteran forward netted five goals and an assist to help the Tigers take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Swift Current Broncos in Round One of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Wiesblatt potted his first playoff hat trick in a 4-0 shutout of the Broncos in Game 1 on Friday, March 28. The wily centreman was left unattended on the backdoor of the Swift Current net to redirect a Gavin McKenna pass just over two minutes into the game. He doubled the lead in the middle frame after the Broncos turned the puck over in their own end and Wiesblatt showed off his handles as he deked netminder Reid Dyck on a point-blank opportunity. He capped off the natural hat trick in the third period with a one-timer off a Liam Ruck no-look pass with 10 minutes left. The Calgary, Alta. product was named second star of the night with the statement victory.

The 20-year-old continued to pile up the points as the Tigers doubled up the Broncos 6-3 in Game 2. With the Tabbies nursing a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, Wiesblatt struck again from his office parked at the edge of the Swift Current net on another powerplay. The Broncos got back within one in the middle frame, but Wiesblatt potted the eventual game-winner when he spotted a loose puck behind the Broncos netminder and batted it into the open net. He capped off his night with an assist on a McKenna empty-net goal en route to a third star recognition.

Wiesblatt leads all WHL skaters with five goals and his six points are second only to McKenna (9).

He's also on a 14-game point streak dating back to February 17, 2025, in the regular season.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound centreman was drafted by the Tigers with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. Since then, he's suited up for 284 regular-season matches, piling up 101 goals and 187 assists for 288 career points.

He's averaging a point per game in three trips to the WHL postseason (7G-4A) but hopes to help the Tigers advance to the second round for the first time since 2017.

Wiesblatt was named a WHL Central Division Second Team All-Star in 2023 and 2024 and was named the 41st Captain in Tigers history on October 14, 2025.

The Tigers will hit the Trans-Canada Highway for two tilts at Swift Current's InnovationPlex, starting with Game 3 on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

All WHL Playoffs games will be streamed for free on Victory+.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025: Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.