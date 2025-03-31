McKenzie Poised for a Productive Offseason

March 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - Following an impressive sophomore year, Cumberland House, Saskatchewan's Pavel McKenzie is prepared to put in the work over the offseason to take another step heading into his final season in the WHL.

This season, McKenzie set a new career high of 17 goals and 47 points through 68 games played. McKenzie potted 10 power-play goals, which left him tied for the most power-play goals on the team. He ranked third in team scoring behind only Aiden Ziprick and Lynden Lakovic.

"[McKenzie] played his best hockey in the final month of the season," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "He got more comfortable being leaned on to play bigger minutes. [He's] a creative passer who puts his linemates in great positions to score with his great hockey sense and ability to be in the right place at the right time."

Although the season didn't end how McKenzie or the team might have wanted, McKenzie says there are still positives to take away.

"We came to the rink with an attitude that we wanted to get better every day," said McKenzie. "We're a young squad, but I thought the guys wanted to come to the rink and get better. I think we just need to bring that next year."

O'Leary expects McKenzie to continue to develop over the summer to become "a consistent scoring threat in our top six next year, both 5-on-5 and on the powerplay."

Next year, McKenzie is excited for the opportunities and responsibilities that being a 20-year-old brings. "I want to come back and be a leader, and I want to be a guy that the team can count on."

