Johnny Hicks Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

March 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Johnny Hicks has been named WHL Goalie of the Week for the week ending March 30th, 2025.

Hicks recorded a 1.00 goals against average and 0.962 save percentage across two wins against the Tri-City Americans this weekend during the teams first round playoff series. Hicks, who hails from Kamloops, B.C., recorded his first WHL shutout on Friday night as the Royals defeated the Americans 3-0. Hicks leads WHL goaltenders in goals against average and sits second in save percentage for the post-season after the first weekend of the playoffs.

Over the regular season, Hicks registered a 10-4-0-1 record with 2.69 goals against average and 0.909 save percentage.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.