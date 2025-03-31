Chiefs Forward Preston Named WHL Rookie of the Week

March 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 30, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 16-year-old scored three goals as the Chiefs won Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series against the Vancouver Giants.

Preston was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but erupted for his first WHL playoff goal and hat trick on Sunday, March 30. The 5-foot-11, 168-pound centreman opened the scoring with less than a minute remaining in the first period with a long shot that deflected past Burke Hood. He capitalized on a Giants turnover and whizzed a wrister top shelf to double the lead 29 seconds into the middle frame to double the lead. Alternate Captain Shea Van Olm made it 4-0 shortly after, and Preston continued the pile-on with the hat trick goal 5:52 into the period. He pounced on another Vancouver turnover and cut to the net to fire two shots, with the second breaking through for the milestone goal. The Giants would rally hard in the third period, but Spokane still took the win in a 7-5 decision. Preston was named first star of the night with three goals and a +3 rating.

Preston leads all WHL rookies in postseason goals.

He racked up 23 goals (including four game-winners) and 22 assists for 45 points in 54 games in the regular season and finished third in goals among all first-year skaters.

The Penticton, B.C. product was selected by the Chiefs with the third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and scored four goals in five call-up appearances the following season.

On the international stage, Preston scored a tournament-leading six goals and picked up an assist en route to a gold medal win with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November.

Preston is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Spokane looks to take a 3-0 grip on their series as they return to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 2.

All WHL Playoff games will be streamed for free on Victory+.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 17, 2025: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

March 24, 2025: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.